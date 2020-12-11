SPORTS BRIEFS

Executive order
RALEIGH — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued a new executive order on Tuesday that outlines a modified stay-at-home order, requiring residents to leave events, restaurants, most retails stores, and other public venues by 10 p.m. each night.
The new executive order went into effect on Friday, Dec. 11.
High school sporting events, including practices and competitions, will be required to end by 10 p.m., according to the executive order.
"Events or conventions outside the home must end or pause no later than 10 p.m. At or before that time, Guests must leave and travel home or to the place where they will stay for the night," the executive order reads. "Live entertainment performances, entertainment events such as movie screenings, and youth and amateur sporting events must cease no later than 10:00 or be paused at that time."
The measure does not apply to collegiate or professional sporting events, which can continue past 10 p.m.
RALEIGH — The N.C. State men's basketball program has paused all team-related activities because of positive COVID-19 tests and accompanying contact-tracing measures, the athletics department announced in a news release.
Two members of State's travel party to Uncasville, Conn., last week have tested positive for COVID-19. State's game Saturday against Connecticut was canceled, and its ACC-Big Ten Challenge game at Michigan, scheduled for Wednesday night, has been postponed.
State's game against Florida Atlantic in Raleigh on Saturday also has been canceled. The Wolfpack's next scheduled game is Dec. 16 at Louisville, an ACC opener. The Cardinals paused team activities last week because of a positive test within their program, leading to cancellation of a game against UNCG on Friday, the final day of a 10-day, multi-team event.
The Wolfpack has won its first three games.
