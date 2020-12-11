SPORTS BRIEFS

Executive order

says HS sports

end by 10 p.m.

RALEIGH — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued a new executive order on Tuesday that outlines a modified stay-at-home order, requiring residents to leave events, restaurants, most retails stores, and other public venues by 10 p.m. each night.

The new executive order went into effect on Friday, Dec. 11.

High school sporting events, including practices and competitions, will be required to end by 10 p.m., according to the executive order.

"Events or conventions outside the home must end or pause no later than 10 p.m. At or before that time, Guests must leave and travel home or to the place where they will stay for the night," the executive order reads. "Live entertainment performances, entertainment events such as movie screenings, and youth and amateur sporting events must cease no later than 10:00 or be paused at that time."

The measure does not apply to collegiate or professional sporting events, which can continue past 10 p.m.

N.C. State stops

activities in

men's basketball