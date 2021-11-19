Sports Briefs

Area football players named to N.C. Shrine Bowl roster
Nine area high school football players have been named to the N.C. roster for the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
For the second straight year the game will not be played because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Triad seniors were well-represented on the list of players selected from North Carolina who would have played against their South Carolina counterparts on Dec. 18 in Spartanburg, S.C.
The players selected were:
• Alonza Barnett, quarterback, Grimsley.
• Andrew Conrad, kicker/punter, East Forsyth.
• Collin Cumming, long- snapper, North Davidson.
• Mack David, linebacker, West Forsyth.
• Javonte Long, running back, West Forsyth.
• Albert Redd, linebacker, Glenn.
• Tamorye Thompson, defensive lineman, Grimsley.
• Terrell Timmons, wide receiver, Northern Guilford.
• Mehki Wall, wide receiver, Dudley.
App State's Jackson accepts Reese's Senior Bowl invite
BOONE — App State standout linebacker and All-America candidate D'Marco Jackson has accepted an invitation to play in the prestigious Reese's Senior Bowl.
Considered the most prominent college football all-star game, the Senior Bowl will be played Feb. 5 in Mobile, Ala.
Named one of the nation's most versatile players by ESPN, Jackson is the only FBS player this season with at least 90 tackles (he has 91), 10 tackles for loss (he has 13.0), five sacks and one interception. That's after a 2020 season in which he was the only FBS player with at least 90 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and eight passes defended.
A senior from Spartanburg, S.C., Jackson is second in the Sun Belt at 9.1 tackles per game, fourth at 1.3 tackles for loss per game and ninth in sacks to go along with his seven quarterback hurries, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and the one interception. His 91 tackles are the fourth-highest total among players on teams currently receiving AP Top 25 votes.
The inclusion of Jackson continues a strong run by App State, as Akeem Davis-Gaither (2019 season), Jalin Moore (2018) and Colby Gossett (2017) have received recent invitations. Wide receivers Brian Quick (2011) and Dexter Jackson (2007) also participated in the Senior Bowl.
USA may not send top dignitaries to Beijing Olympics
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States was weighing a diplomatic boycott of next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's human rights abuses, a move that would keep American dignitaries, but not athletes, from the games.
Speaking to reporters as he hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office, Biden said backing a boycott of the Olympics in February is “something we’re considering.”
The U.S. and other nations traditionally send high-level delegations to each Olympics. First lady Jill Biden led the American contingent to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year and second gentleman Doug Emhoff led a delegation to the Paralympic Games.
International advocacy groups and some members of Congress have called for a symbolic U.S. boycott of the games in Beijing over China's treatment of Uyghurs and its crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong. The participation of American athletes would be unaffected by the boycott.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there was no timeline for a decision by the president on whether to go through with a possible boycott.
The White House has said the Olympics did not come up on Monday when Biden met virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.