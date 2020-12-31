SPORTS BRIEFS

Free Saturday tennis clinics available for local youth

A free Saturday tennis clinics for middle and high school players will be held on January 9, 16, 23 and 30 at the Western Rockingham County YMCA located at 600 S 5th Ave. in Mayodan. There will be group tennis lessons conducted by coach Bitrus Istifanus sponsored by Rockingham County Tennis Association from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for middle school players and 10:30 a.m. to noon for high School players. Only 12 slots are available for each clinic. For more information or to sign up visit signupgenius.com/go/409054DAEA72EA7FB6-january2.

Pair of App State players receive national recognition

BOONE — For the second straight year, App State has at least two All-Americans at the highest level of college football.

Senior cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles and senior left guard Ryan Neuzil were named second-team All-Americans by PFF College this week, with Jean-Charles being recognized as PFF’s Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.

Last year, cornerback Shaun Jolly and outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither were on the second and fourth All-America teams from PFF.