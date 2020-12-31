SPORTS BRIEFS

Free Saturday tennis clinics available for local youth
A free Saturday tennis clinics for middle and high school players will be held on January 9, 16, 23 and 30 at the Western Rockingham County YMCA located at 600 S 5th Ave. in Mayodan. There will be group tennis lessons conducted by coach Bitrus Istifanus sponsored by Rockingham County Tennis Association from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for middle school players and 10:30 a.m. to noon for high School players. Only 12 slots are available for each clinic. For more information or to sign up visit signupgenius.com/go/409054DAEA72EA7FB6-january2.
Pair of App State players receive national recognition
BOONE — For the second straight year, App State has at least two All-Americans at the highest level of college football.
Senior cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles and senior left guard Ryan Neuzil were named second-team All-Americans by PFF College this week, with Jean-Charles being recognized as PFF’s Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.
Last year, cornerback Shaun Jolly and outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither were on the second and fourth All-America teams from PFF.
Jean-Charles and Jolly form the nation's No. 1 FBS cornerback duo this season, according to PFF, and Jean-Charles leads the nation with 16 PBUs and 17 passes defended. After a 56-28 bowl win Dec. 28, App State is still the only FBS team allowing its opponents to complete less than 50 percent of its passes (47.9 percent).
According to PFF, Jean-Charles had the rare accomplishment of posting an identical forced incompletion rate and catch-allowed rate (33.3%) on 50-plus targets this season. On 33 targets in single coverage, he allowed just four catches for 49 yards while forcing 18 incompletions.
Neuzil started the last 44 games of his college career at left guard and was the top-ranked Sun Belt offensive lineman in 2020, according to PFF which gave him a run-block grade of 85.6. He had 50 knockdown blocks during the regular season and helped App State rush for 500 yards in the bowl victory against North Texas.