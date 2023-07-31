Maye’s star continues to rise on the national radar

TYLER TIMM

UNC Associate Director of Media Relations & Content Creation

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Drake Maye, the 2022 ACC Player of the Year and 2022 Maxwell award semifinalist, will begin the 2023 campaign on the Maxwell award watch list that was announced Monday by the Maxwell Football Club.

Maye has re-written the UNC record books during his lone season as a starter at UNC. Last season, Maye threw for 3,847 yards and 35 touchdowns to go along with 629 yards rushing and six more TDs. He is just the ninth FBS quarterback since 2010 to post 3,500 passing yards, 35 passing TDs, 500 rushing yards, and five rushing TDs in a season.

The Huntersville, N.C., native became the only ACC conference player in the last 25 years to register at least 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in four consecutive games.

Given annually to the outstanding player in college football, the Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

The Maxwell Award watch list will once again incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast.

The full list consists of 85 players.

UNC’s Little is one of 25 FBS players included on the watch list for the Mannelly Award

TYLER TIMM

UNC Associate Director of Media Relations & Content Creation

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina long snapper Drew Little is one of 25 FBS players included on the watch list for the 2023 Patrick Mannelly Award, announced Monday by the Mannelly Award.

Little, who has appeared in 36 games during his Tar Heel career, is one of four ACC players on the watch list for the honor, which is presented annually to the player judged to be the best FBS long snapper.

A Richfield, N.C. native, Little was also included on the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list in 2022.

The Mannelly Award was created in 2019 and benefits Bernie's Book Bank, a non-profit organization located in Lake Bluff, Illinois. The 10 semifinalists for the honor will be announced on Nov. 13 and three finalists will be announced Nov. 27. The winner will then be announced live at the award ceremony in Lake Bluff on Dec. 9.

Noel named to Maxwell Award watch list

JOEY JONES

App State Athletics Strategic Communications

BOONE, N.C. — App State running back Nate Noel has been named to the watch list for the 2023 Maxwell Award, which recognizes the most outstanding player in college football.

Every year since 2015, App State's first season as a bowl-eligible FBS program, the Mountaineers have had at least one standout performer on the Maxwell Award watch list.

Through 33 career games, Noel has rushed for 2,240 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He led the Sun Belt with 1,126 rushing yards in 2021 before rushing for 604 yards in just nine games during an injury-impacted 2022 season in which he averaged 6.9 yards per carry.

Noel opened the season with 116 yards and two touchdowns on 14 attempts against North Carolina and closed the year with 171 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 attempts against Georgia Southern — that performance ranked as the second-most rushing yards by an App State player with fewer than 15 carries, after only Marcus Cox's 192 yards on 14 carries against South Alabama in 2015.

App State begins fall practice Aug. 4 and will open the season at home against Gardner-Webb on Sept. 2.