Morehead announces jamboree schedule

EDEN — Morehead High School announced the 2023 Panthers Baseball Jamboree schedule earlier this week.

The event will take place on the Morehead baseball field with the first game starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25. The cost of the day-long event is $5 for four games. Joining the Panthers are Northwest Guilford, East Forsyth and Chatham.

Morehead will face Northwest Guilford in the 10 a.m. slot. The second game features Northwest Guilford Vikings versus the Chatham Cavaliers at noon. The third matchup pits Chatham versus the East Forsyth Eagles at 2 p.m. and the final game has Morehead taking on East Forsyth at 4 p.m.

RCHS soccer to host clinic for Draper youth

Rockingham County head soccer coach Timothy Buck, the Cougars varsity players and his family are hosting a free clinic at the Draper Recreation Department next month. Buck and his sisters Tammy Merriman, Carolyn Libesay and his brother Tommy Buck all grew up in the Draper section of Eden and spent a lot of time at the Draper Recreations Center as kids and they thought this would be a great way to give something back.

“We have bought each one of them a gift, either a ball or a pair of shin guards and if we have enough, they are going to get both, so we are very privileged and excited to do this for the community we all grew up in,” coach Buck said.

Buck said they also have some draw string backpacks and some other swag for the kids.

The coach and his siblings are personally financing this program as a way to introduce kids to the game of soccer who might not otherwise get a chance to play the game.

The clinic is for kids ranging in ages from 5 to 14. Buck plans to break them up into groups per skill set and age supervised by either one or a group of Rockingham County players working with them on passing, shooting, dribbling and the finer points of the game.

The clinic will be held at the Draper Recreation Department located at 1718 Mill Avenue. Buck said the clinic is tentatively slated to run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21. For more information or to make a donation for the kids contact Buck by email at tbuck@ymail.com.

NC baseball legends to attend Reidsville First Pitch event

The Reidsville varsity baseball team is hosting a special fundraising dinner with guest speakers College Baseball Hall of Fame coach Mike Fox, former MLB journeyman Scott Bankhead and former Elon player and local minister Lance Cole to the Reidsville Elks Lodge on Feb. 25. The event will give fans and supporters not only a chance to meet the speakers, but the Reidsville players and coaches for the upcoming 2023 season as well.

The Rams had been planning to put together a special fundraising event for several months, but didn’t have any speakers locked down until November.

Fox was the North Carolina head baseball coach for 22 seasons and is considered one of the nation’s most successful college coaches after leading the Tar Heels to seven College World Series appearances, including four consecutive from 2006 to 2009. Over his 37-year head coaching career, he compiled a remarkable 1,487–547–5 record. Fox was welcomed into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

Bankhead, a Reidsville alumnus, earned a scholarship at North Carolina and would go on to pitch for Team USA in the 1984 Olympic Games, winning a Silver Medal.

After college, he played in Major League Baseball with Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees from 1986 to 1995. Cole pitched at Asheboro High School and then continued his collegiate career on the mound on a scholarship at Elon University.

He played all four years, including in 2006 when they were ranked No. 25 in the nation.

He is currently the pastor at Ruffin Stacey Baptist Church.

Table sponsorship is available for $100, which includes two tickets. Tickets are $30 each.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dinner and dessert served at 7 p.m. The meal is being prepared by Caterfest of Reidsville.

Each ticket will be entered into a raffle with the option to purchase additional raffle tickets for a silent auction. For more information contact Rams head coach Marc Tuttle at 336-552-4408.