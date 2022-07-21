Sports Briefs

RHS set to host Rising Stars Basketball Camp
Reidsville is hosting the Rising Stars Basketball Camp at the high school gymnasium from July 27 – 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is the first of what is planned to be an annual event. The camp is for boys and girls from second through the eighth grades. The cost is $65 per camper and includes a t-shirt and snacks. The current Reidsville Rams coaching staff, players and alumni will provide daily instruction for campers. To register or for more information contact coach Ross (336-327-6162), coach Neal (336-254-0658) or coach Artis at (336-456-1642).
Football Scrimmages
Morehead at Southeast Guilford, 9 a.m.
Farm Bureau Jamboree Schedule, Community Stadium – Reidsville
- UPDATED: Doctors hopeful as Tonya Murrell fights to recover from crash that claimed her husband, two others
- House overwhelmingly approves a bill to protect same-sex, interracial marriages
- An elite Greensboro academy will now house immigrant children. People have questions. But no one is answering.
- Former NC NAACP leader, Greensboro pastor, the Rev. Anthony Spearman, has died
- Highway Patrol: Crash claims the life of Greensboro firefighter's 6-year-old daughter
- Former longtime Guilford College president Bill Rogers had 'profound impact' on many lives
- Randolph Ross, former N.C. A&T sprinter and five-time NCAA champion, out of World Athletics Championships after missing antidoping test
- Man arrested after dousing himself with gas, firing gun in Eden area standoff
- Last Ham's location closes, ending decades of its restaurant history — at least for now
- Following Roe reversal, all abortions 'lead to and through North Carolina'
- Greensboro's first Black fire chief, Ray Flowers, has died
- Late updates: What killed Ivana Trump; Jan. 6 panel subpoenas US agents; and more
- Ontex hosts grand opening at Rockingham Co. manufacturing facility
- American Hebrew Academy received COVID-19 loans — even after it closed
- Private meetings shed light on new Greensboro facility for immigrant children
Rockingham JV vs Southwest Randolph JV, 5:30 p.m. to 6:25 p.m.
Rockingham varsity vs Southwest Randolph varsity, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Reidsville JV vs McMichael JV, 7:35 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Reidsville varsity vs McMichael varsity, 8:35 p.m. to 9:35 p.m.
*Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Admission $6
Morehead Football Jamboree – Eden
Northeast Guilford versus Walkertown, 5 p.m.
Morehead versus Tunstall, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!