Reidsville basketball training sessions for community youth next week

Starting Monday, Reidsville point guard Dionte Neal and assistant basketball coach Jarod Neal will be holding training sessions at the high school gymnasium. The first session will be for ages 8-12 starting at 5 p.m. and will end at 6:15 p.m.

The second session will be for ages 13 and up starting at 6:30 p.m. and will end at 7:45 p.m.

Sessions are $25 per person to register contact coach Neal or Kimberly Neal via Facebook.

Carolina Football to Host Open Practice on March 25

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina football program will host an open practice in Kenan Stadium on Saturday, March 25. The workout will begin at 10 a.m. Fans will have an opportunity to get their first look at the Tar Heels in their sixth practice of spring football, three weeks ahead of the Spring Game on April 15.

Parking will be available in the Bell Tower Deck and fans can enter Kenan Stadium via Gate 5. Seating will be open so fans can choose to sit wherever they’d like in the lower bowl.

Fans can make a day of it in Chapel Hill as well by attending the open football practice followed by men’s lacrosse against Providence at noon and baseball vs. Duke at 2 p.m.

For up-to-date information on Carolina football, visit GoHeels.com/Football and follow the team on Twitter (@UNCFootball), Instagram (@uncfootball) and Facebook (Facebook.com/TarHeelFootball).

Stan Elrod wins National Sports Media Association's 'Annie Award' for connecting the community through sports

The late Stan Elrod, a former Winston-Salem/Forsyth County teacher, coach, athletics director and principal, will be honored posthumously with the 2023 Ann Spencer Sports Connector Award from the National Sports Media Association.

The announcement was made by NSMA executive director Dave Goren last week.

“Stan Elrod embodies the spirit of the ‘Annie,’ “ Goren said. “He was always bringing people together, whether it be from his days as a coach and athletics director, or as a principal when he was in charge of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic high school basketball tournament.

“I loved watching him ‘work the room’ and I’m thrilled that we can honor his memory with the ‘Annie.’”

Elrod, who passed away last October, was a South Carolina native who began his teaching career at Reynolds High School in 1981. It was there that he also served as a coach, athletics director, assistant principal and principal.

In 2005, he moved to Reagan High School and served as its first principal until he became the athletics director for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system.

The Annie will be presented at a banquet at Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem on May 31.

The Annie is short for the Ann Spencer Sports Connector Award. It’s given to somebody who has helped connect our community through sports.

Created in 2018, The Annie is named for the late Ann Lewallen Spencer, former CEO of Goody’s Headache Powders, a longtime NASCAR sponsor. The woman whom everyone called “Annie” was also an ardent fan of all University of North Carolina sports, especially basketball. She counted both Richard Petty and Dean Smith among her many friends.