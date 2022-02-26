Sports Briefs

A six-time All-Star, Butler had two points and two steals in nine minutes for Team LeBron in its 163-160 victory over Team Durant.

Ex-Auburn, Chargers running back Lionel James dies at 59

AUBURN, Ala. — Former Auburn and San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James, who made a name for himself for being unstoppable despite his small stature, died Friday after a lengthy illness, the university said. He was 59.

Auburn announced the death of James, a 5-foot-6 player nicknamed “Little Train," but provided no additional details.

James played five seasons with the NFL's Chargers, who have since moved to Los Angeles, after being drafted in the fifth round in 1984. He set an NFL record with 2,535 all-purpose yards in 1985 after leading the Chargers in rushing, receiving and kickoff and punt return yardage.

He led the AFC in receptions that season with 86 while setting the NFL record for receiving yards by a running back with 1,027.