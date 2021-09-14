Sports Briefs

Youth Sports Officials Wanted
Anyone interested in officiating middle school, junior varsity, or varsity basketball should report to the Rockingham County High School on Monday night, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. The Central Carolina Officials Association will be having the first rules clinic of the year. For more information call Jerry Talley at 336 344-2224.
WWE Smackdown coming to Greensboro Coliseum
GREENSBORO — The WWE Friday Night Smackdown will make a tour stop on Nov. 26 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Tickets for the 7:45 p.m. Smackdown start at $20. They are on sale at noon Friday at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
The Smackdown's superstars will be broadcast to the world from the Greensboro Coliseum.
The lineup, which is subject to change, is expected to include Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, The Usos, Big E, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, King Nakamura and Sami Zayn.
Learn more at wwe.com and facebook.com/wwe.
NBA G League's Greensboro Swarm to open season in November
The Greensboro Swarm's NBA G League schedule for the 2021-22 season will start on Nov. 5. Here's what you need to know about the Charlotte Hornets affiliate and their playing dates:
Key dates
Nov. 5: Birmingham (Pelicans), 7 (season opener)
Dec. 31: Windy City (Bulls), 1
Jan. 17: Capital City (Wizards), 1
March 31: Maine (Celtics), 7 (final home game)
April 2: At Raptors 905, 2 (final game)
Arena
The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Home games: 26 (17 on Fridays or Saturdays)
Away games: 22
Winter Showcase neutral site: 2
Showcase Cup
The season's first 14 games will be part of a new event, the Showcase Cup, which will end with a championship at the Winter Showcase Dec. 19-22. Teams will be separated into four regional pods, playing 12 games, with the teams with the top winning percentages in each pod and the four teams with the next-best winning percentages advancing to a single-elimination tournament at the Winter Showcase.
After the Showcase
Team records will be reset, and a 36-game regular season will begin Dec. 27. Only records from the 36-game season will determine the playoff field.
For more information and full schedule visit gsoswarm.com or call (336) 907-3600.