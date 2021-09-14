Sports Briefs

Youth Sports Officials Wanted

Anyone interested in officiating middle school, junior varsity, or varsity basketball should report to the Rockingham County High School on Monday night, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. The Central Carolina Officials Association will be having the first rules clinic of the year. For more information call Jerry Talley at 336 344-2224.

WWE Smackdown coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — The WWE Friday Night Smackdown will make a tour stop on Nov. 26 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Tickets for the 7:45 p.m. Smackdown start at $20. They are on sale at noon Friday at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

The Smackdown's superstars will be broadcast to the world from the Greensboro Coliseum.

The lineup, which is subject to change, is expected to include Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, The Usos, Big E, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, King Nakamura and Sami Zayn.

Learn more at wwe.com and facebook.com/wwe.

NBA G League's Greensboro Swarm to open season in November