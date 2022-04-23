Sports Briefs

Texas woman drops lawsuit claiming Jerry Jones is her father

DALLAS — A 25-year-old Texas woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he is her biological father, has dropped her lawsuit.

Alexandra Davis said in court papers filed Wednesday that she now wants genetic testing to verify her claim, The Dallas Morning News reported.

“Alexandra has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing,” said Jay Gray, one of Davis’ lawyers. “She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry’s her father.”

Jones' attorneys had asked in court filings that the suit be dismissed but did not address the paternity claim. A representative for Jones declined to comment.

The lawsuit alleged that Jones had a relationship with Davis' mother, Cynthia Davis, who was working as a ticket counter agent for American Airlines in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the time. Alexandra Davis was born in 1996.

Davis and her mother reached a settlement in which Jones would support them financially as long as they didn’t publicly identify him as her father, according to court documents. At the time of the agreement in 1998, Jones denied he was the father.

Jones and his wife, Gene, married in 1963. They have three children, and all have a front office role with the Cowboys. Jerry Jones is the team president and general manager.

Republican rips Democrats for investigation into Commanders

WASHINGTON — A Republican on the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform blasted Democrats on Thursday for their investigation into the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

James Comer of Kentucky in a letter to Democratic committee chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney called the investigation into the team’s workplace culture and business dealings a sham that is wasting taxpayer resources.

“The primary mission of the House Oversight and Reform Committee is to root out waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement in the federal government," Comer wrote. “Unfortunately, your so-called “investigation” into the Washington Commanders lacks even any foundation for exercising congressional oversight authority.”

The committee last week referred the case to the Federal Trade Commission citing evidence the team may have engaged in potentially unlawful financial conduct. The Commanders wrote to the FTC on Monday denying allegations made by a former employee and citing documents to refute his claims.

Comer sided with the Commanders and said the committee had taken a “one-sided approach” by relying on the testimony of longtime vice president of sales Jason Friedman. He also called the investigation an attempt to distract the public.

“Your reckless, ends-oriented investigation is an embarrassment to our committee and a misuse of congressional oversight authority,” Comer wrote. “It is yet another example of Democrats exceeding the bounds of what is permissible for Congress to investigate.”

Owner Dan Snyder has long been a Republican donor. Separate from the Congressional investigation, which began after the NFL did not release a report of an investigation into the team's workplace culture, the Commanders are in the midst of a lengthy search for a site for their new stadium with Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia all potential options.