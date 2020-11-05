SPORTS BRIEFS

Supreme Court allows antitrust suit against NFL to proceed
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Monday an antitrust challenge can go forward to the way the National Football League sells the rights to telecasts of pro football games.
The league's 32 teams pool the rights to telecast their games, negotiating packages with the major networks as well as the DirecTV satellite service. The lawsuit was filed by businesses and individuals who say they purchased a package of games from DirecTV. A lower court ruled that the NFL's contract with DirecTV may limit competition in violation of federal law. The arrangement has been in place for more than 25 years.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that in rejecting the NFL's appeal at this early stage of the lawsuit, the high court was not necessarily endorsing the claims. “In sum, the defendants—the NFL, its teams, and DirecTV—have substantial arguments on the law. If the defendants do not prevail at summary judgment or at trial, they may raise those legal arguments again” in a new appeal to the Supreme Court, Kavanaugh wrote.
Reid rejects Washington
Free agent safety Eric Reid told The Associated Press he has declined an offer to join Washington's practice squad.
Washington (2-5) lost safety Landon Collins to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in a win over Dallas on Sunday. Rookie Kamren Curl, a seventh-round pick, will replace him for now.
“I just don’t think playing on the practice squad is reflective or indicative of my career,” Reid said in a phone interview on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Reid played two seasons for Washington coach Ron Rivera with Carolina and set two defensive franchise records for the Panthers last season.
A first-round pick by San Francisco in 2013, Reid went to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season. He joined Colin Kaepernick in 2016 when the former star quarterback took a knee during the national anthem to protest police violence, racism and social injustice.
Kaepernick hasn’t played in the league since that season and Reid sat out the first three weeks of the 2018 season before Carolina signed him. Both players filed collusion grievances against the NFL and settled their cases in February 2019.
Last month, Rivera praised Reid, saying: “He’s a heck of a teammate. He’s a heck of a young man.”
Rivera also added: “If we didn’t (have Collins), believe me, I’d call him. I think he’s a guy that has the ability to play in this league and hopefully, if somebody needs a strong safety, he’s a guy they would call.”
Washington had a need and made the call but only for a practice squad spot.
Reid has been working out and waiting for an opportunity to join a team’s active roster. He said he was told Washington wants to give Curl a shot at starting.
“I'm just not in a place to play on the practice squad right now,” Reid said, adding that he texted Rivera to let him know his decision. “If they go a different direction, I'll be ready.”
Beckham on IR
The Cleveland Browns placed star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on injured reserve, two days after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a win at Cincinnati.
Beckham tore his left anterior cruciate ligament on Cleveland's first possession Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowler was trying to make a tackle when his left leg buckled as he began to launch himself toward Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips, who intercepted Baker Mayfield's first pass.
Beckham will likely need up to a year to recover from the injury. He's set to earn $15.75 million next season, with $12.97 million guaranteed.
• The Arizona Cardinals placed defensive end Zach Allen(ankle) and linebacker Isaiah Irving (neck) on IR.
• The Buffalo Bills activated offensive lineman Jon Feliciano from IR after the starter missed three months recovering from surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.
Rams release kicker
The Los Angeles Rams have released rookie kicker Samuel Sloman after seven games with the team.
The Rams (5-2) dropped their seventh-round pick on Tuesday after he had a field goal attempt blocked in their 24-10 win over Chicago on Monday night.
Veteran NFL kicker Kai Forbath is expected to take over for Sloman. The Rams signed Forbath last week off the Bears' practice squad.
Sloman won a three-way competition for the job in training camp, but his first NFL job had been rocky ever since he missed a 29-yard field-goal attempt in the Rams' season opener against Dallas.
He missed three extra point attempts for Los Angeles, and he missed three of his 11 field-goal attempts. His kickoffs also weren't long enough for coach Sean McVay.
Ravens sign Bryant
Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has moved one step closer to playing in the NFL again.
The 31-year-old Bryant signed with the Baltimore Ravens and has been assigned to the practice squad.
Bryant most recently played in 2017, when he had 69 catches for 838 yards in his eighth and final season in Dallas. He signed with New Orleans in November 2018, but tore his Achilles tendon before getting into a game.
Drafted 24th overall by Dallas in 2010, Bryant was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2013, 2014 and 2016. He has 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.
Bryant said on Twitter: “My emotions running high right now... I’m thankful...I can’t stop crying.”
Baltimore waived safety Marcus Gilchrist from the practice squad to make room for Bryant.
• The Detroit Lions acquired veteran defensive end Everson Griffen from the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional draft pick to strengthen one of the team's weaknesses.
Giants mum on mask issue
New York Giants coach Joe Judge has spoken with quarterback Daniel Jones and several other players about a video taken last weekend in which they were shown without masks during the current spike in COVID-19 cases.
Judge said he had no problem with the players going out to dinner Friday. However, the rookie head coach refused to say whether there would be repercussions for not wearing their masks.
The 38-year-old said the team would handle the matter internally.
Daniel Jones, injured running back Saquon Barkley, receiver Sterling Shepard and some other players had dinner at a New York City restaurant in private. After it was over, some went to a closed bar at the invitation of the owner. They were filmed there without their masks on.
“I’ve had a lot of in-depth conversations with the guys involved, as well as the rest of the team,” Judge said Tuesday as the Giants (1-6) started preparing for a Monday night game at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!