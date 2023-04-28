Plans are in the works for the RSH Varsity Basketball Gala event which is scheduled to take place July 29 at the Reidsville Recreation Department located at 201 N. Washington Ave. from 6-10 p.m.

Over 200 former varsity men’s and women’s basketball players, along with special guests and friends, will be at the event to honor all the former Rams that have been part of the rich tradition that comes with Reidsville basketball. Many of these former players have gone on to make valuable contributions to the community and the event is a way of saying thank you for their contributions both on and off of the court.

In addition, the board of directors will be inducting the first-ever members of the RSH Varsity Basketball Hall of Fame. Ten former men and women’s players will receive special recognition during the event and will speak on how being a varsity basketball has been significant to the lives.

The board is also planning to provide a RSH Varsity Basketball Alumni Scholarship to three current Reidsville High School students that will be attending college and/or trade schools in the fall of this year to continue to give back to the community these former players love so dearly. Board members include former Reidsville players Irvin Williamson, Sam Doggett, Brett Badgett, Frank Fleming Jr., Mark Boler and Robert Doggett.

Next Level Skill Football Camp set for summer

The annual Next Level Skill Football Camp is slated to take place on June 17. Complete details are pending, but the camp is typically held at Lake Reidsville.

Camp founders Reggie Chestnut and Rashad Slade, both former Rams standout players, annually assemble some of the top football coaches in the region to coach young kids looking to gain an edge.

This typically includes former college and NFL coaches and players. Complete camp registration and details are pending in the coming weeks.