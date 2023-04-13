Four Mountaineer football players get top academic honors

STAFF REPORT

BOONE, N.C. — Four representatives of App State Football have been named members of the 2023 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which was announced this week by the National Football Foundation.

The 2023 group includes Tyler Bird, Logan Doublin, Tyler Page and Jackson Greene.

Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must be either:

— A graduated player who has been out of high school at least three years or a senior player, who will graduate this spring/summer, after completing his final year of playing eligibility in 2022

And must have:

— Attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 (4.0 scale) and been significant contributors throughout the 2022 season

Bird graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in business administration before earning his MBA in December, and Page is scheduled to earn his MBA this summer after arriving in Boone as a graduate transfer.

Doublin graduated from App State in December with a degree in construction management, and Greene is currently pursuing a second undergraduate degree after graduating in December with a degree in supply chain management.

Bird, Doublin, Page and Greene (who remains a member of the program in 2023) each played in all 12 games during the 2022 season.

Bird and Doublin played in 65 and 50 career games, respectively, while combining for nine starts at linebacker in 2022. Page contributed as a slot receiver and as the team's primary punt returner, while Greene saw action at safety as well as on multiple special teams units.

Commanders to be sold for record $6B to Josh Harris group

Field Level Media

The group led by Josh Harris has reached an agreement in principle to purchase the Washington Commanders for a U.S. sports franchise record $6 billion, Sportico reported on Thursday.

Per Sportico, Commanders owner Dan Snyder and the Harris group -- which includes billionaire Mitchell Rales and NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson -- are hoping to complete the contract in the coming days. Harris is the principal owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

ESPN reported last month that Snyder received a pair of $6 billion offers, with the other coming from Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who was rumored to be in the mix, did not submit an offer, multiple media outlets reported.

The price tag of $6 billion smashes the previous record sale for a U.S. sports franchise, set last August after Walmart heir Rob Walton purchased the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion.

In August, Forbes valued the Commanders at $5.6 billion, sixth among the NFL's 32 teams. Snyder also owns FedEx Field and the 264-acre property that surrounds it, plus the 150-acre team headquarters in Ashburn, Va.

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta was also in the mix to purchase the club Snyder has owned since 1999.

"I'll be flat-out honest," Fertitta told CNBC on Thursday. "I made a bid on the Washington Commanders for $5.6 billion. That's the value that Forbes had them at, and at some point you've got to draw a line in the sand on everything and that's where we are. If they can get somebody to pay them more than that, good luck to them. ... I don't think $6 billion is the right number."

Harris and Rales have net worths of $5.8 and $5.5 billion, respectively, according to Forbes.