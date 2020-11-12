Sports Briefs

Virginia is the preseason favorite to finish first in the ACC men's basketball regular-season standings.
The poll and the predictions for All-ACC and other individual honors were made by journalists who cover teams in the league.
Order of finish
School (first-place votes), Points
1. Virginia (97), 2,214
2. Duke (34), 2,146
3. Florida State (15), 1,973
4. North Carolina (7), 1,933
5. Louisville (2), 1,693
6. Syracuse, 1,234
7. Miami, 1,223
8. N.C. State, 1,149
9. Georgia Tech, 1,147
10. Clemson, 1,057
11. Virginia Tech, 794
12. Notre Dame, 769
13. Pitt, 635
14. Boston College, 404
15. Wake Forest, 229
Player of the year
Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 102
Sam Hauser, Virginia, 24
M.J. Walker, Florida State, 10
Wendell Moore, Duke, 7
Aamir Simms, Clemson, 5
Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3
Chris Lykes, Miami, 3
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 1
All-ACC
First team
Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 137
Sam Hauser, Virginia, 89
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 59
Jalen Johnson, Duke, 52
Aamir Simms, Clemson, 50
Chris Lykes, Miami, 50
Second team
David Johnson, Louisville, 46
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 43
M.J. Walker, Florida State, 38
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 37
Wendell Moore, Duke, 32
Freshman of the year
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 64
Jalen Johnson, Duke, 60
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9
Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 6
DJ Steward, Duke, 4
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 3
Jeremy Roach, Duke, 3
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 3
Mark Williams, Duke, 2
Cam Hayes, N.C. State, 1
NC State adds football series with Charlotte
RALEIGH - NC State has added another non-conference opponent to its future football schedules, Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan announced today, as the Wolfpack will play a home-and-home series with the Charlotte 49ers.
In 2030, the 49ers will travel to Raleigh and in 2031, NC State will play at Charlotte.
This will mark the first meeting between the Wolfpack and the 49ers.
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey expected to get second opinion on shoulder
CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey missed practice earlier this week to get a second medical opinion on his injured right shoulder, a source says.
The team has not released the details surrounding the injury McCaffrey sustained in the fourth quarter of a 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The source would not describe McCaffrey's original diagnosis.
McCaffrey’s status for Sunday’s home game against NFC South rival Tampa Bay is unclear.
The 2019 All-Pro returned to action after missing six games with a high ankle sprain. He carried 18 times for 69 yards and caught 10 passes for 82 yards while scoring two touchdowns against the defending Super Bowl champions before leaving the game on the final drive when hewas tackled and landed on his shoulder.
McCaffrey has six touchdowns in the three games he's played this season, including two in a 31-17 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 2.
