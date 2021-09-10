Sports Briefs

Youth Sports Officials Wanted

Anyone interested in officiating middle school, junior varsity, or varsity basketball should report to the Rockingham County High School on Monday night, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. The Central Carolina Officials Association will be having the first rules clinic of the year. For more information call Jerry Talley at 336 344-2224.

College football's return boosts television ratings

Television viewers are ready for some football and opening week to the college season proved that.

Three college matchups scored among the Nielsen company's four most-watched television programs last week. Only an episode of NBC's “America's Got Talent” broke through.

The most popular game was ABC's Saturday night telecast where Georgia handed third-ranked Clemson a loss in Charlotte, North Carolina. The other popular matchups paired Notre Dame and Florida State and Ohio State and Minnesota.

It's all a warmup act for pro football, which starts its season this week and promises to dominate live television viewing.