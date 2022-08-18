Sports Briefs

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to host hoops fundraiser for school supplies

STAFF REPORT

Sheriff Danny H. Rogers and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office are excited about partnering with Heads Up barber shop for their 7th annual Back-to-School Rally. There will be free book bags and school supplies for the youth. The Heads Up basketball game features the Heads Up Barbers versus the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Department. Youth basketball games are hosted by Triad Basketball Academy. Youth Cheer showcase choreographed and led by JOGG Cheer. Health and Educational resources will be available and a host of surprises. The event will be hosted by DJ Jimmy Jamz. Help Heads Up send our youth back to school with the supplies and resources needed for a great school year. WHAT: Guilford County Sheriff’s Office versus Heads Up Barber and Beauty Basketball Game WHEN: Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum (Fieldhouse) 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. For more information and vendor opportunities go to Headsupforouryouth.com or contact Rick Morton or Dwayne Shaw at 336-707-2863.

Preakness-winning trainer charged in domestic violence case

MAYSOON KHAN

Associated Press / Report for America

ALBANY, N.Y. — A prominent New York-based horse trainer whose Early Voting won this year's Preakness Stakes is facing a domestic violence charge for allegedly pushing a woman down a flight of stairs and trying to choke her, authorities said Thursday.

Chad Brown, 43, was arraigned Thursday morning in Saratoga Springs on a charge of obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.

Police received a complaint at around 11 p.m. Wednesday from a caller who said “they were in an altercation with Mr. Brown,” Saratoga Springs Police Sergeant Paul Veitch said. Brown was arrested and spent the night in a police holding area pending arraignment.

Assistant District Attorney Kayla Potter told the judge that Brown pushed the woman down the stairs, pinned her to the floor and tried to choke her before throwing her out of the house.

Brown pleaded not guilty and was released on $2,500 bond, Veitch said. A message seeking comment was left with Brown's attorney.

Brown is well-known in the horse racing community. He owns a horse-racing company called Chad C. Brown Inc., and his horses won the Preakness in 2017 and 2022. He is also a four-time Eclipse Award winner as the nation's best trainer.

Brown has had troubles with the law in recent years. In 2019, Brown was ordered to pay more than $1.6 million after the U.S. Department of Labor found he failed to pay his company staff overtime wages.