Stansbury named Deputy Athletics Director at NC State

RALEIGH, NC - NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan has announced that veteran collegiate athletics administrator Todd Stansbury has joined the Wolfpack staff. Stansbury will serve as Deputy AD responsible for internal operations as well as football sport supervision.

I’m excited to have Todd join our staff and serve as a part of our senior leadership team,” said Corrigan. “He will bring such a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to our program and I look forward to working with him. This is a huge win for Wolfpack Athletics.”

Stansbury comes to Raleigh after six years as the athletic director at Georgia Tech. Named one of the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Most Admired CEOs in 2021, Stansbury led the Yellow Jackets to competitive, academic and financial success during his tenure at his alma mater.

Georgia Tech showed vast improvement in its Directors’ Cup standings under Stansbury. In the past three years, the Yellow Jackets’ average ranking was up nearly 30 places from 2012-18. Georgia Tech was one of only six institutions ranked among the top 70 in last year’s final Directors’ Cup standings that fields 17 teams or less and one of only 18 schools in the top 70 that has less than 20 teams.

Georgia Tech’s on-field achievements were coupled with great academic success, highlighted by the Yellow Jackets’ most recent NCAA Graduation Success Rate coming in at a school-record 90%. In 2019, Georgia Tech was the only institution from a Power Five with a multiyear NCAA Academic Progress Rate higher than the national average in each of its sports.

Georgia Tech earned several department-wide awards under Stansbury’s leadership, including the 2018-19 ACC Game Changers Award, which honored the Jackets Without Borders international service program that Stansbury introduced in 2017. In 2021, GT’s JumpStart Jackets “Virtual Edge” program for first-year student-athletes earned the N4A Model Practices for Academics Award.

With Stansbury at the helm, Tech athletics also enjoyed great fundraising success. The Alexander-Tharpe Fund, Georgia Tech athletics’ fundraising arm, set records in consecutive years with $58.3 million in gifts and commitments in the 2020 fiscal year and $53.3 million in FY 2019. Most notably, Athletics Initiative 2020, Tech athletics’ three-year initiative to raise $125 million from 2018-20, far surpassed its goal by raising a total of $175.39 million.

Several state-of-the-art facilities projects were completed during Stansbury’s tenure, including new locker rooms for Tech football and women’s basketball, and renovations at the baseball, softball, tennis, and volleyball facilities.

Prior to his tenure at Georgia Tech, Stansbury spent 10 years at Oregon State – serving as AD for a year following a nine-year stint as the university’s executive associate athletic director (2003-2012). During his time at Oregon State, he was part of a senior management team that raised $150 million for a football stadium expansion, in addition to fundraising for the construction of a sports performing center. He also was part of a team that established several career development initiatives for student-athletes.

Stansbury’s resume also includes roles as athletic director at the University of Central Florida (2012-2015) and East Tennessee State University (2000-2003). As UCF's director of athletics, he oversaw the Knights' transition from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference in 2013, and directed over $70 million in athletic facility construction and upgrades.

He worked as Georgia Tech’s assistant athletic director for academics from 1988-1995, and worked as an athletic administrator at Houston (associate AD, 1997-2000), in addition to his four stints as an AD.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Stansbury earned varsity letters while at Georgia Tech from 1980-1984 as a middle linebacker and on special teams for head football coach Bill Curry. He earned his B.S. in industrial management in 1984 and that same year was a third-round draft pick of the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders.

After a stint in the Canadian Football League, he returned to Atlanta and worked in the banking industry before returning to GT as an academic advisor for the Yellow Jacket football program in 1988.

Stansbury is married to the former Karen Hammond, a native of Easley, S.C.

“I am very excited to be joining Boo Corrigan's team at NC State, a program and university that I have admired for the breadth of their success and the quality of their people,” said Stansbury. “Karen and I are honored to be joining the Wolfpack family and working with such an extraordinary group of people to develop student-athletes into leaders who will change the world.”