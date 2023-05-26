Several Rockingham County High School student-athletes recently received top league honors for their accomplishments for the 2023 winter spring sports season. See Mid-State 3A All Conference recipients below:
Baseball
Atkins
Craig Belden, Bryce Mabe and Aundray Russell
Dudley
Shannon Edwards, Savoi Edwards, Caiden McNeil and Nigel Robinson
Eastern Guilford
Jackson Jones, Jase Brooks, Brian O'Connell, Jonathan Sendziak and Tim Bell
High Point Central
Gilbert Amaro Pena
Northeast Guilford
Bailey Wray, Jasean Brown and Joe Wilson
Rockingham County
Dominick Hawkins, Nick Rumbley, Ethan Bognar, Izrael Zarate and Hunter Thomas
Smith
Jakesse Bethea and Josiah Lawson
Southern Guilford
Isaac Marley, Tate Andrews and Jordan Saunders
Player of the Year: Shannon Edwards ~ Dudley
Pitcher of the Year: Jonathan Sendziak ~ Eastern Guilford
Coach of the Year: Kevin Jones ~ Eastern Guilford
Boys Tennis
Atkins
Sohan Sagar, Ashvath Ramesh, Priyansh Kansara, Owen Anderson and Kathan Gandhi
High Point Central
Ayub Khan, Fabrizzio Perez and Mario Martinez
Rockingham County
Jacob Shreve, Charlie McKinney, Cole Johnson, and Sam Jones
Smith
Nick Rcom, Emmanuel Reyes Molina and Ali Rabo
Player of the Year: Ashvath Ramesh ~ Atkins
Coach of the Year: Facio Visyay ~ Rockingham County
Boys Golf
Atkins
Tristan Gary-Ortiz and Bryson Pennington
Dudley
Ayden Foxx
High Point Central
Riley Johnson and Peter Bieseeker
Rockingham
Roma Jamison, Seth Cayton, Ryder Wilmouth, Colby Gunter, Dylan Tate and Isaiah Valdez
Smith
Sirr Hill
Player of the Year: Roman Jamison ~ Rockingham County
Coach of the Year: TBA
Girls Soccer
Atkins
Allison Wiebking, Charlise Grimes, Austin Huffman, Caitlin Davis, Sarah Flanagan, Lily Ashburn and Addison Engle
Dudley
Alice Weah
Eastern Guilford
Riley Martens, ScottLynn Graves, Audra May and Mia DiLorenzo
High Point Central
Shelly Rutherford, Kaylee Taylor and April Htun
Northeast Guilford
Shameya Stephens and Anastazia Peterson
Rockingham County
Shelby Mariotti, Kaylin Newman, Liza Key, Emily Southern, Natalie John and Emma Rakestraw
Smith
H'Lea Ksor, Genesis Arzate and Estefani Flores Martinez
Southern Guilford
Elizabeth Cook, Vanessa Martinez Meza, Hannah Barnes and Danielle Walker
Defensive Player of the Year: Caitlin Davis ~ Atkins
Offensive Player of the Year: Allison Wiebking ~ Atkins
Coach of the Year: Alex MacMillan ~ Southern Guilford
Boys Track
Atkins
Zaire Friend, Will Downs, William Roehrenbeck, Christopher Allen, Jake Cartagena, Lucas O’Neal and Dominic Waugh
Dudley
Le’Ezra Brown, Rory Baker, Shawn Seagraves, Sofiyan Oumarou, Tylei Woolard, Terrence Oates, Jahariee Paschal, Abishek Pradhan, Aaron Spears, Tre McNeil, Anthony Taylor, DJ Hick, Kordell Bartley and Asa Bonds
Eastern Guilford
Justin Bryant, Ta’Vion Bullock, Paul Thirne, Caleb Creech, Dewayne Myles and Donte Lipscomb
Smith
Jamari Hooks and Jason Bethea
Southern Guilford
Nick Blackston, Jayden Diggs, Nicholas Epps, Jakyri Manning, Jerron Copper, Dustin Lowery and Haiden King-Cox
Runner of the Year: Will Downs ~ Atkins
Field Athlete of the Year: Anthony Taylor ~ Dudley
Coach of the Year: Tequille Jackson ~ Dudley
Girls Track
Atkins
Onyi Ezeigb, Ja’Naya Linder, Caroline Downs, Paige Kiesling, Veronica Sherman, Camille Moody, Morgan Anthony, Veronica Sherman and Amara Bradsher
Dudley
Nilijah Darden, Nathalya Daniels, Sendazi Rankin, Tanzania Washington, Keianna Mims, Dorothy Braswell, Jordan Johnson, Zariah Jones, Kendall Penniegraft, Isabella Payne, Christina McKinney, Madison Crowder, Serenitie Johnson, Shamilia Carpernter, Noelle Millner, Lyric Watkins and Aa'Niyah Massey
Eastern Guilford
Alexandra Taylor-Ramsey, Uria Walters, Heaven Richardson and Anaria Parker
Northeast Guilford
Amina Intchi, Navia Coles, Krisitan Gwynn, Kristen Faith Aleghe and Kiyah Sherman
Smith
Janya Moore
Southern Guilford
Elizabeth Deen and Janiya Brown
Runner of the Year: Caroline Downs ~ Atkins
Field Athlete of the Year: Elizabeth Deen ~ Southern Guilford
Coach of the Year: Tequille Jackson ~ Dudley
Rockingham golf and softball will be released in the coming week.