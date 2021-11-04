Staton named semifinalist for top place kicker award

BOONE — Record-breaking App State kicker Chandler Staton has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award presented by the Orange Bowl.
Half of the kickers on the list have made more than 10 field goals this season while connecting at a 90-percent rate or better.
Already the Sun Belt career leader in scoring, Staton ranks No. 1 among active FBS players with 415 career points, with the second-place total being 387 from North Carolina's Grayson Atkins, who kicked his first three seasons at FCS-level Furman. Staton has teamed with holder Clayton Howell and snapper Christian Johnstone throughout the last three seasons.
Staton's point total is No. 2 in App State history (trailing only the 444 points from 2004-07 by title-winning running back Kevin Richardson) and is currently 21st among kickers in FBS history.
In making his first 12 field goals this season, Staton hit a 24-yard field goal as time expired in the 30-27 win against Coastal Carolina, drilled a 45-yard field goal to turn a 30-28 deficit into a 31-30 lead with 5:45 left in the Marshall win and added a 48-yard field goal at Georgia State. A 31-yard field goal in the third quarter against ULM gave him sole possession of the school record for career field goals made with 56, breaking a tie with Bjorn Nittmo, who made 55 from 1985-88.
Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists. These finalists will be announced on Nov. 23.
The award is named for NFL Hall of Fame kicker Lou "The Toe" Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland.