Staton named semifinalist for top place kicker award

BOONE — Record-breaking App State kicker Chandler Staton has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award presented by the Orange Bowl.

Half of the kickers on the list have made more than 10 field goals this season while connecting at a 90-percent rate or better.

Already the Sun Belt career leader in scoring, Staton ranks No. 1 among active FBS players with 415 career points, with the second-place total being 387 from North Carolina's Grayson Atkins, who kicked his first three seasons at FCS-level Furman. Staton has teamed with holder Clayton Howell and snapper Christian Johnstone throughout the last three seasons.

Staton's point total is No. 2 in App State history (trailing only the 444 points from 2004-07 by title-winning running back Kevin Richardson) and is currently 21st among kickers in FBS history.