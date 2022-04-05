Strader throws no-hitter as Reidsville blasts Thomasville

The Rams started off the week on the good foot with a much-needed 15-0 shutout win in an out-of-conference match-up versus Thomasville Monday night.

Sophomore pitcher Cooper Strader threw a no-hitter and walked just two Bulldogs batters over the course of the night and Reidsville’s offense was equally potent, racking up 14 hits, plated 13 RBIs and drew nine walks.

Rams senior Vince Widerman got the scoring started with an RBI single, followed by two more runs plated by Landon Denny and another RBI by Justin Lovelace which Reidsville in the driver’s seat with a 4-0 lead at the bottom of the first inning.

RHS continued to put runners on base as Thomasville moved to their second pitcher of the night in the second inning. It didn’t stop the bleeding however as Reidsville broke the game wide open scoring seven more runs for the 11-0 lead.

That trend continued in the third as the Rams scored four more to make it 15-0 to end the game on the slaughter rule.

“I definitely think we’ve made a lot of progress from earlier on in conference play. We’ve been doing some things right and made some adjustments. Parker Strader was really good tonight. Colby Smith pitched a great game against West Stokes last week. We just made some mistakes behind him, but we are definitely moving in the right direction and a win tonight is definitely a nice confidence booster,” Reidsville head coach Marc Tuttle said.

After a rough start to the 2022 season, where the Rams won just one out of their first 10 games, they got a shot in the arm following a 15-11 victory over Northeast Guilford March 30.

That success was short-lived however, as the Rams suffered an 11-0 shutout loss to West Stokes April 1.

The best case scenario for Reidsville to have a shot at securing an at-large post season bid will be a strong finish with their final eight games and that won’t be easy considering two of those are against arch-rival Rockingham (6-2, 7-5) in addition to going up against a traditionally tough Western Alamance team (3-3, 5-7).

In Reidsville’s case, they only have two remaining conference games remaining versus T.W. Andrews, so that series is crucial since league games take precedent.

Tuttle said for the time being, the Rams aren’t looking too far ahead, but he knows the month of April will ultimately determine his teams fate.

“Right now we are focused on playing one game at a time. One play at a time, but it is in your head that we’ve got the tournament coming up and if we can do something special in that tournament then we will have a shot,” said Tuttle.

UP NEXT: Thomasville (1-5, 1-11) travels to take on South Davidson (3-2, 4-5) April 5 and Reidsville (0-8, 3-10) plays host to cross-town rival Rockingham (6-2, 7-5) Wednesday night. The Rams will close out the series with the Bulldogs with a road trip April 12.