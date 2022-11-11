Strong second half paves the way for Rams win over Providence Grove

It wasn’t pretty in the first half, but an explosive third quarter by No. 1 seed Reidsville helped the Rams pull off a 51-25 victory over No. 17 Providence Grove in the second round of the 2022 2A state football playoffs at Community Stadium Thursday night.

After several defensive stands by both teams in the opening frame, Reidsville finally put together a drive sparked by a big run after a catch by Lorenzo Mendoza that moved the ball to the Patriots 32 yard line. Four plays later, Rams quarterback Al Lee hit the edge on the keeper to score from 5 yards out for the 7-0 lead after the Ivar DeJong P.A.T. in the opening seconds of the second period.

Providence Grove quickly responded, however when Zander Cheek hauled in a pass from Andrew Canter and after a juke-move near midfield, he bounced near side and turned on the jets to score from 51 yards out to tie the game up at 7-7.

The momentum continued to shift in the Patriots favor after a fumble on the ensuing kick gave them the ball back near midfield.

But the drive failed to reach the end zone, so Providence Grove had to settle for a 27 yard Tucker Batten field goal to give the Patriots the 10-7 lead with 4:21 remaining in the second quarter.

Thanks to a fake punt and a run for a first down near midfield by Landon Denny, the Rams answered on their next possession with another rushing score by Lee scored from a yard out to put Reidsville back on top 14-10 right before halftime.

The third quarter completely flipped the game in Reidsville’s favor however as the defense made several great stops on celebrated running backs Zander and Zane Cheek to keep the ball in the Rams hands.

On their opening drive of the third quarter, Lee hit Que’shyne Flippen for a 36 yard touchdown pass to make it a 21-10 RHS advantage.

Next, Reidsville’s Dionte Neal had a pick-6 from 70 yards out to extend the lead to 29-10. It was Neal’s 12th interception this season which according to maxpreps.com, leads the nation.

The Patriots would cut it to a two-possession game with a score near the midway point of the third quarter, but three more quick scores on rushes by Jeremiah Redd (3 yards), Paul Widerman (22 yards) in addition to another pass from Lee to Neal and a 2-point conversion, put the game well out of reach.

Providence Grove (8-4) put one more score on the board, but it was too late.

“The defense came out and got some stops and once we got the ball in our hands we were fortunate enough to turn that into points. We are going to need to force more turnovers if we are going to move on for sure,” Reidsville head football coach Jimmy Teague said.

The Rams 237 yards rushing on 32 attempts and four TDs. Redd was the leading rusher with 97 yards. Lee completed 12 of 17 passing attempts and threw for 251 yards a scored two touchdowns. Flippen had 103 yards receiving.

Canter completed 6 of 12 attempts for 93 yards and threw a pair of TDs. RHS held the Cheek twins to just 49 yards.

Harrision had a big night defensively with 11 tackles, four of which were for losses.

The Rams have 24-straight home playoff wins dating back to 2016 and are now 95-4 in their last 99 games. Reidsville has scored in 360 consecutive matchups, a state record. In addition, they have at least 10 or more points in 99-straight games. The Rams are 26-2 in their last 28 post season appearances.

Reidsville’s quest for 23 rings is still very much within reach for a program always in the hunt.

UP NEXT: With the win Reidsville (11-1) will host No. 8 Chase (12-0) who defeated No. 9 Robinson (10-2) in their second round game by a 35-14 margin. Next week’s third round matchup is set for a 7:30 p.m. kick at Community Stadium. The game will be a rematch between the Rams and Chase whom the Rams defeated 56-24 Nov. 12, 2021.

“The defense came out and got some stops and once we got the ball in our hands we were fortunate enough to turn that into points. We are going to need to force more turnovers if we are going to move on for sure . . . Obviously if we are going to win this thing those young guys are going to have to keep playing well and eliminate some of the mistakes we made in this game,” said Teague.

BOX SCORE

R 0 14 21 15 51

P 0 10 8 7 25