Strong seventh inning pushes Eastern Guilford past Rockingham

WENTWORTH – With two of the Mid-State 3A Conferences strongest teams going head-to-head and league supremacy at stake, something had to give. Ultimately, a breakout seventh inning, where the Wildcats plated four runs which broke a 2-2 stalemate, allowed Eastern Guilford to notch a 6-2 win Tuesday night.

The Wildcats entered the game hungry to avenge Monday night’s 6-3 loss to Providence Grove after winning eight-consecutive games to begin the 2022 campaign. So far, Eastern Guilford has outscored the opposition 91-18 and with the league race finally starting to take shape, this was a big game for both teams.

Eastern got on the board first with a 2-0 lead in the opening frame and proceeded to hold the Cougars scoreless until the fourth inning until Ayden Johnson and Hunter Thomas started to do some heavy lifting for the Cougars offensively. Each had a hit and RBI. Dominick Hawkins scored one of the Rockingham runs and was the only other RCHS player to garner a hit on the night. Thanks to their productivity, the Cougars tied the game at 2-2, a score that held until the seventh inning when the Wildcats took over the game. Up until the seventh, RCHS held Eastern Guilford scoreless for five-consecutive frames.

Johnson got the start for Rockingham on the mound and completed five innings. He gave up a pair of runs, walked five and struck out seven. Israel Zarate closed out the final two innings. He gave up three hits, four runs and struck out two.

Jonathan Sendziak picked up the win for the Wildcats, pitching a complete seven innings. He gave up three hits, two earned runs and struck out nine.

Eastern Guilford’s big four on the evening offensively were Gavin Fleming, Kacey Taylor, Brennan Fleming and Jase Brooks. Each had at least one hit, one run and one RBI to account for the Wildcats scoring.

It was the second-consecutive loss to a pair of powerhouse teams for Rockingham. The first was a 2-0 loss to McMichael March 18 and the other to Eastern Guilford March 22. The Cougars only other loss was a 10-0 shutout to longtime rival Northern Guilford in the regular season opener, but Rockingham bounced back winning five in a row prior to the loss to the Phoenix.

With the exception of the loss to the Nighthawks, the Cougars have shown the ability to put points on the board as well as is indicated by the 77-11 margin they’ve put up versus their opponents. In addition, they have three shutouts so far this season.

Of course the good news is that there is still plenty of time for RCHS to challenge for a conference regular season title.

So far, the Mid-State 3A Conference is shaping up as a top-heavy league race with Eastern Guilford (5-0, 9-1), Rockingham (4-1, 5-3), Dudley (4-0, 5-0) and Atkins (3-1, 7-1) all battling for supremacy with as many as three automatic post season bids at on the line.

The winner and runner-up of the Mid-State 3A Conference regular season race receives automatic bids to the playoffs as well as the team that wins the league tournament championship.

The rest of the conference, Northeast Guilford (2-3, 4-5), Southern Guilford (1-4, 2-6), High Point Central (0-5, 3-5) and Smith (0-5, 2-5) have struggled through the first third portion of the regular season.

UP NEXT: The Cougars host Morehead (3-0, 5-1) Thursday night. The Cougars won the first game in the series by a 5-1 margin March 4. Rockingham and Eastern Guilford will play once again in the second half of the round-robin league rivalry Friday night.

BOX SCORE

E 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 6 5 1

R 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 3 2