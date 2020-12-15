Super Bowl 55 will have ‘as many fans’ as can be done safely: NFL commissioner

-- The NFC and AFC championship teams may not arrive until sometime late in Super Bowl week. Typically, participating teams locate to the host city about a week before the game. “We’re going to do whatever we think is going to keep our personnel safe,” Goodell said. ... Obviously, as we get closer, we’ll make those determinations.”

-- Asked if Tampa will receive additional consideration for future Super Bowls since COVID-19 will reduce the economic impact of hosting the game, Goodell said only that city “is going to do a terrific job, and that’s something the owners will always take into consideration when they make the next decision.”

-- Goodell said Tampa Bay has embraced the challenge of hosting a Super Bowl during such a difficult time for the country. “I think no one probably imagined the challenges and the circumstances that the country would soon face coming out of that,” Goodell said. “But I’m certain with the host committee, with our staff, we’ll rise to the occasion and take advantage and define this moment in a very positive way. We believe this Super Bowl 55 will be one of the most unifying, memorable and meaningful Super Bowls in our history.”