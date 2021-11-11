SW Randolph rolls past Camden behind Shiflet sisters and solid defense for 2A title

With some wide attacks by SW Randolph and a big swinging kill by Tanis, the Bruins stretched their lead to 18-11 and forced another Cougar timeout. Camden’s Forehand jammed a kill through the Cougar block before tipping one down to make it 20-12. Camden kept pouring the pressure on in the second set as Sam Smith’s ace made it 21-12 in favor of Camden before the Bruins took the set 25-18.

Southwestern Randolph established momentum early in the third set, serving off the first five points of the set. The Cougars continued a powerful attack after the timeout, forcing the Bruins back on their heels and running out to a 13-5 advantage before the second Camden timeout of the set. Josie Allred notched a couple of kills late in the set to push the Cougar advantage out to 20-9 before a hard-fought rally by Camden drew the Bruins within three at 22-19. Southwestern managed to grind out the remainder of the third set 25-20 with freshman Riley Key slamming the final point of the set down to go up 2 sets to 1.