T.W. Andrews hot start paves the way to sweep of Lady Rams

T.W. Andrews remained undefeated in league play as they came away with a 50-35 2A Conference 34 road win over Reidsville Thursday night.

Multiple RHS turnovers fueled the Lady Red Raiders early push and it seemed everyone was getting in on the scoring action with seven players scoring in the opening frame.

Lady Rams guard Gracious Wise hit a 3-pointer and a Kiera Perkins bucket helped stop the bleeding, but TWA remained in control with a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Andrews' defense continued to set the tone in the second period, allowing just one basket from the field by Mariah Wilson. RHS did draw several trips to the free throw line, but were just 50%, hitting 5 of 10. Meanwhile, TWA continued to spread the ball around with five player scoring led by Juanee Flowers, Ashyley Bowman and Alex Belton each scoring a pair of buckets for a 29-13 advantage to close out the half.

Reidsville finally got a big boost from Perkins, who virtually took over in the third period scoring 11 points including a 3-point basket. During that span, the Lady Rams got the lead to under 10 points, but TWA continually answered to the challenge and still led 40-26 at the end of the third.