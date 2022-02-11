T.W. Andrews hot start paves the way to sweep of Lady Rams

T.W. Andrews remained undefeated in league play as they came away with a 50-35 2A Conference 34 road win over Reidsville Thursday night.
Multiple RHS turnovers fueled the Lady Red Raiders early push and it seemed everyone was getting in on the scoring action with seven players scoring in the opening frame.
Lady Rams guard Gracious Wise hit a 3-pointer and a Kiera Perkins bucket helped stop the bleeding, but TWA remained in control with a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Andrews' defense continued to set the tone in the second period, allowing just one basket from the field by Mariah Wilson. RHS did draw several trips to the free throw line, but were just 50%, hitting 5 of 10. Meanwhile, TWA continued to spread the ball around with five player scoring led by Juanee Flowers, Ashyley Bowman and Alex Belton each scoring a pair of buckets for a 29-13 advantage to close out the half.
Reidsville finally got a big boost from Perkins, who virtually took over in the third period scoring 11 points including a 3-point basket. During that span, the Lady Rams got the lead to under 10 points, but TWA continually answered to the challenge and still led 40-26 at the end of the third.
RHS had their chances in the final frame, cutting the lead to 9 points on three different occasions with plenty of time remaining. But every time the Lady Rams got back close enough to make it interesting, T.W. Andrews answered on the other end to maintain the 10-point plus cushion that held to close out the win.
Perkins led the Lady Rams with 12 points, 14 in the second half. Wise had 12, including a trio of 3-point baskets and Wilson contributed in 7 more.
Bowman was the only T.W. Andrews player to score in double-figures, but she got plenty of help as all 10 on the roster scored at least a bucket.
T.W. Andrews won the first game in the series over the Rams 60-34 Feb. 2.
UP NEXT: Reidsville (6-4, 8-7) hosts Morehead (2-7, 3-17) in the regular season finale Friday night.
T.W. Andrews (10-0, 15-3) hosts Walkertown (4-7, 8-9) Feb. 11.
BOX SCORE
T 13 16 11 10 50
R 6 7 13 9 35