Red Raiders rally for road win over Reidsville

It was a 2A Conference 34 rivalry game with plenty of edge-of your-seat moments and the game up for grabs in the fourth quarter. But in the end, T.W. Andrews hit key shots down the stretch and did enough defensively to hold on for a 68-66 victory over the Rams Thursday night.
It was all Reidsville in the early going with the free throw line being the only saving grace for the Red Raiders offensively as RHS held the Red Raiders scoreless from the field.
Meanwhile, the Rams got a pair of buckets by Amari Baggett in addition to scores from Jimmarion Blair, Cam Peoples, Keshod Allen and Landon Denny to pull ahead with a 16-5 first quarter advantage.
T.W. Andrews seemed to wake up in the second quarter as they put together a run which included a 3-pointer by DJ Jackson, cutting the lead down to 24-20. Reidsville’s Queshyne Flippen answered with a triple of his own, but TWA continued to draw fouls and chip away at the lead from the free throw line.
They hit 10 of 13 in the second frame alone, and 15 of 22 total in the first half, as compared to 12 of 14 for the Rams.
Any way you slice it, the Red Raiders scored 25 points in the second quarter to cut the RHS lead to 35-30 by halftime.
Lee gave Reidsville some much-needed breathing room with solid play in the third quarter including a score on a lob, a jumper and two more buckets for 8 points. In addition, Cam Peoples scored a pair of buckets, but TWA countered with an old-fashioned 3-point play by Jackson and a pair of free throws by Kaven Smith. Jackson kept up the pressure as he knocked down two more free throws in the closing minutes of the third period with the Rams still on top 47-45.
A runner down the lane for a score by Andrews guard Corey Pate, which he followed with a pair of free throws, tied the game at 53-53 with 6:17 to go in regulation. The lead changed hands a couple of times before scores by Pate and Jackson gave the Red Raiders a two possession advantage at 61-57 with just over two minutes remaining.
Reidsville later cut it to a one possession game at 67-65 on a score in the post by Lee. Moments later, he missed the front end of a one in one, but was fouled again and drained one to trim the lead to 67-66 with 2.1 seconds remaining. Reidsville pressured the ensuing inbound pass and were forced to foul which resulted in the final score of the night by Pate with just one second remaining on the clock. The Rams launched a desperation shot from the opposite end of the court, but missed the mark as time expired and TWA closed out the win.
Lee led the Rams with a game-high 21 points. Baggett added 13 and Peoples tallied 11.
Pate paced the Red Raiders offensively with 20 points and Jackson added 19 including a pair of 3-point baskets.
The Rams won the first game in the series over TWA by a 57-46 margin Feb. 2.
UP NEXT: Reidsville (6-5, 9-8) closes out the regular season with a home game versus arch-rival Morehead (6-4, 14-5) Friday night. The Panthers won the first game in the series 73-66 in Eden.