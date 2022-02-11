Red Raiders rally for road win over Reidsville

It was a 2A Conference 34 rivalry game with plenty of edge-of your-seat moments and the game up for grabs in the fourth quarter. But in the end, T.W. Andrews hit key shots down the stretch and did enough defensively to hold on for a 68-66 victory over the Rams Thursday night.

It was all Reidsville in the early going with the free throw line being the only saving grace for the Red Raiders offensively as RHS held the Red Raiders scoreless from the field.

Meanwhile, the Rams got a pair of buckets by Amari Baggett in addition to scores from Jimmarion Blair, Cam Peoples, Keshod Allen and Landon Denny to pull ahead with a 16-5 first quarter advantage.

T.W. Andrews seemed to wake up in the second quarter as they put together a run which included a 3-pointer by DJ Jackson, cutting the lead down to 24-20. Reidsville’s Queshyne Flippen answered with a triple of his own, but TWA continued to draw fouls and chip away at the lead from the free throw line.

They hit 10 of 13 in the second frame alone, and 15 of 22 total in the first half, as compared to 12 of 14 for the Rams.

Any way you slice it, the Red Raiders scored 25 points in the second quarter to cut the RHS lead to 35-30 by halftime.