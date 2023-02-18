WINSTON-SALEM – T.W. Andrews snapped the Reidsville girls winning streak to claim a 60-38 victory and lock up the 2023 Mid-State 2A Conference tournament championship Friday night.

T.W. Andrews’ John Shearin, who was selected by his league peers as the Mid-State 2A Conference Coach of the Year, said the way his team closed out the regular season is a testament to the character of his staff and girls.

“I’m very happy for the kids that were recognized for their hard work and their accomplishments this season. Coach of the Year, that’s an example of the work predicated on what they have done. The team did the work so that’s just another award for my team. The players listen, they come to practice and do the best they can. So it’s all for my team – all of that are positives going into the playoffs. We’ve still got some things to clean up, but we are very happy to get the win against a very respected opponent,” said Shearin.

It was all Red Raiders in the opening minutes as a tenacious defense gave the Rams fits for most of the night while they went on several offensive runs.

RHS had trouble finding consistent scoring and it didn’t help matters that four different starters picked up two in the opening frame.

In addition, TWA had a formidable size advantage in the middle as well as a deep bench that kept fresh bodies on the court as the lead grew to 23-7 at the end of the first quarter.

That trend continued as Mariah Wilson picked up her third foul in the opening minute of the second quarter. Meanwhile, the full-court press stepped up the intensity which resulted in more Rams turnovers and led to scores on the other end as the Red Raiders closed out the half up 33-13.

Reidsville had sporadic success on the offensive end, but never could get consistent stops.

Also noteworthy, T.W. Andrews had four players at well over six-feet tall and the Red Raiders are also long and tough to defend in the post.

A trio of 3-pointers as well as consistent shooting in the field seemed to spread the Rams thin on the defensive end as Andrews took control with a 46-24 advantage by the end of the third period.

The officials called a tight game throughout as whistles on virtually every possession by both team was the norm as things got chippy on the court at times.

The fouls continued and both Wilson and Gracious Wise fouled out in the final frame which meant less experienced players being forced to slip into the main five lineup.

Reidsville did find more offense in the second half, but the damage was done as TW Andrews locked up the title.

The Red Raiders were led offensively by Janiya Milligan with 15 points. Sanai Johnson added 10 and Jahniya Butler had nine more.

Kiera Perkins led the Rams with 18, Wise chipped in 10 more and Morgan Hooper scored 8 on the night. Finding balance offensively was another factor as only one other Reidsville player contributed just three points.

The Red Raiders swept the Rams in regular season play as well. T.W. Andrews won 88-51 Jan. 20 then again by a 62-30 margin Feb. 6.

Shearin agreed that his team’s depth and size provides difficult matchups for the majority of programs they will face in post season play.

“We hope it does. We are very fortunate to have some depth, but with that everybody has to execute because if you are running kids into a game and they are not doing their job then that’s pointless. Everybody has got to step it up with their level of play. We try to distribute the minutes evenly, not by design, but those players have earned it. We try to let the players that deserve it play,” Shearin said.

UP NEXT: TW Andrews (20-4) Reidsville (12-11) wait to hear where they will play next Tuesday when the 2023 2A NCHSAA post season seedings are released Saturday afternoon. Pairings were not available at press time. To view complete state-wide brackets visit nchsaa.org.

Despite the disappointment of the loss, their four-game winning streak prior to the tournament championship probably locked up a post season bid for the Rams who were a bubble team just two weeks ago.

Reidsville defeated league rivals McMichael and Morehead in their final two regular season games and followed that up with victories over North Forsyth and the Phoenix in the first two rounds of the tournament.

T.W. Andrews had already locked up an automatic post season bid along with McMichael courtesy of their first and second place finishes in Mid-State 2A Conference regular season race.

BOX SCORE

T 23 11 13 14 60

R 7 6 11 14 38