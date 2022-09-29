Talladega Superspeedway to stir-up an already unpredictable playoff series

Four NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races into the 2022 championship run and none of the Playoff drivers have won any of the postseason races this season, leaving all 12 still looking to clinch their spot in the Round of 8 with two races left in the Round of 12 – Talladega Superspeedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. This weekend the competitors will have to face one of the biggest hurdles in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, as Talladega Superspeedway opens the gates and unleashes its 2.66-miles of asphalt with 33 degrees of banking in the turns for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90). As the pinnacle ‘Wild Card’ event, expect the unexpected at Talladega as it is literally anyone’s to win.

The 2022 season marks the sixth consecutive year Talladega Superspeedway will host the fifth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs (2017-2022) – Race No. 31 of the season. Talladega is the third different track to host the fifth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs; joining Charlotte Motor Speedway (2004 – 2014) and Kansas Speedway (2015 - 2016). The 2.66-mile track is the largest paved oval the series competes on with 33 degrees of banking in the turns.

Talladega Superspeedway has participated in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs since its inception into the series in 2004 and has occupied five different spots on the postseason schedule. Talladega has hosted the third race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs (2004 – 2005); the fourth race (2006 – 2008 and 2012); the fifth race (2017-2022); the sixth race (2011, 2013 – 2016); and the seventh race (2009 – 2010).

A total of 14 different drivers have won the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races at Talladega Superspeedway, six of the 14 are active this weekend and three of the six are Playoff contenders this year – Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano.

Brad Keselowski (2017, 2014), Clint Bowyer (2010-2011), Jamie McMurray (2009, 2013) and Joey Logano (2015-2016) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in Playoff wins at Talladega Superspeedway with two postseason victories each.

During the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Era (2004-Present), the winner of the Talladega Superspeedway Playoff race has never gone on to win the title in the same season. But twice the Talladega Playoff race winner has finished runner-up in the championship standings at the end of the season: Jeff Gordon (2007) and Joey Logano (2016).

A total of 14 different drivers have won the NASCAR Cup Series fifth race in the Playoffs; seven of the 14 are active this weekend. Jimmie Johnson leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins during the fifth race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with three victories (2004, 2005, 2009 – all at Charlotte Motor Speedway).

Twice the winner of the fifth race in the Playoffs has gone on to win the title later that season; both happening at Charlotte Motor Speedway (2004-2014). In 2009, Jimmie Johnson won the fifth race of the Playoffs from the pole at Charlotte Motor Speedway and then went on to win his fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series title – it was his third of four wins in the 2009 postseason. Then in 2014, Kevin Harvick won the fifth race of the Playoffs from the seventh starting position at Charlotte Motor Speedway and went on to win his first career NASCAR Cup Series title – it was his first of three wins during the 2014 postseason.

The worst finish in a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway by a driver that went on to win the title that same season was 37th by Kyle Larson in 2021.

Six times a non-Playoff driver has won the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway:

In 2005, Dale Jarrett won the Playoff race at Talladega; he was 14th in points.

In 2006, Brian Vickers won the Playoff race at Talladega; he was 16th in points.

In 2009, Jamie McMurray won the Playoff race at Talladega; he was 22nd in points.

In 2011, Clint Bowyer won the Playoff race at Talladega; he was 13th in points.

In 2013, Jamie McMurray won the Playoff race at Talladega; he was 14th in points.

In 2021, Bubba Wallace won the Playoff race at Talladega; he was 21st in points.

Three times a non-Playoff driver has won the fifth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs:

In 2010, Jamie McMurray won the fifth race in the Playoffs at Charlotte; he was 14th in points.

In 2013, Brad Keselowski won the fifth race in Playoffs at Charlotte; he was 16th in points.

In 2021, Bubba Wallace won the Playoff race at Talladega; he was 21st in points.

Sweet Home Alabama: NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega

Since it opened it has been deemed one of the most daunting tracks on the schedule and this weekend’s YellaWood 500 (Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Talladega Superspeedway looks to be another fantastic opportunity for some close side-by-side competition the fans have come to love.

In total there have been 106 NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega Superspeedway, one Cup event in 1969, and two races per year since 1970. Among the 106 Cup events, the track has hosted 18 Playoff races in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Overall, 45 different drivers have qualified on the pole at Talladega Superspeedway, 23 of the 45 have done it multiple times and six of the 45 NASCAR Cup Series pole winners at Talladega are active this weekend.