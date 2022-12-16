Teague recognized as NFL High School Coach of the Year at surprise ceremony

Reidsville head football coach Jimmy Teague was recently named the NFL’s Don Shula High School Coach of the Year recipient presented by GMC and the Carolina Panthers at a surprise ceremony surrounded by family, friends and fans Thursday morning at the school’s gymnasium.

Teague was one of 32 national nominees for the award.

Flanked by the Rams cheerleading team that provided a runway into the gym, Teague was welcomed by a vocal chorus of cheers.

During the ceremony, the Panthers presented Teague with a commemorative trophy and a $2,500 grant check to benefit the Reidsville athletics program.

“Coach Teague’s sustained excellence and contributions to high school football in our region, have made special impacts,” said Carolina Panthers Director of Community Relations Riley Fields.

The Carolina Panthers AND GMC said in a statement they were honored to name Teague as the team’s High School Coach of the Year.

Teague has led the Reidsville Rams program for 26 seasons during two stints beginning in 1992. During that time, his teams have won eight state championships. His 2022 squad advanced to the state championship again this season finishing as the runner-up to East Duplin and closed out with a 14-2 record. Teague has compiled a record of 338-58 while at Reidsville and an overall record of 379-111.

“The tradition goes back a long way in Reidsville. And football is a very important part of what our community does. It’s just a blessing to be a part of this community which is home for me,” said Teague. As a distinguished and well-respected coach, Teague was selected as head coach of the 2019 North Carolina Shrine Bowl team.

“Coach Teague’s 37 years of coaching service to our region has impacted thousands of lives and united communities,” said Reidsville High School Athletics Director Joe Walker, who also played for Teague. “He’s created a lasting legacy that is still being written.”

Teague’s son Erik, who is Reidsville’s offensive coordinator was in attendance and addressed the crowd.

“Anybody who knows my dad, knows this is probably the least thing he would want to be doing right now, but all of the success and wins that we’ve had, that he’s had . . . he wants the team and his players to be recognized for their success,” he said.

“What people don’t see is the long hours – changing the wash, washing the uniforms, cleaning out the locker room – waking up early in the morning – watching the film late at night – people don’t see all of the behind the scenes things that coaches do that leads to all of the success. Nobody is more deserving than my dad today so congratulations,” said the son.

With three TV crews surrounding him, Fields presented Teague the trophy flanked by former Panthers legendary defensive lineman Mike Rucker.

“Coach, again, the reason we’re here is to celebrate you and the amazing impact you’ve made on the sport of high school football in our region and also the incredible impact you have made on the Reidsville community for generations and I think that the success that your team has enjoyed this season is just a testament to your sustained greatness and the outstanding way that you serve this high school coach,” Fields said.

Choked with emotion, the humble coach pulled it together as he thanked the crowd.

“Again, what a surprise. I had no clue this was going to happen, but like you just said, these are the guys here that deserve the credit. I don’t get the credit. These guys get the credit. The Lord has blessed me – to have my son, to have my family, to have the Reidsville football family is such a blessing. To be able to be a part of this for so many years, and again, thank you so much for this, I appreciate it,” Jimmy Teague said.