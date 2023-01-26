Teague retiring as head football coach at Reidsville

Teague had two incarnations as Reidsville’s head coach from 1992-2008 and from 2012-2022. Following his first stint at RHS, he left to become the offensive coordinator at Greensboro College in 2009, then coached at George Washington in Danville from 2010-2011. Teague came back to Reidsville in 2012 where he coached for 10 more seasons. Teague’s combined record at Reidsville is 339-58 which includes 11 NCHSAA state championship appearances, where his teams won eight. His overall career mark is 380-151 at four different schools.

“I’ve said over and over again, I’m the one that has been blessed to be a part of this whole thing. It’s hard to put into words as an individual, but it’s definitely been a blessing in so many different ways. I’ve gotten a lot of the credit for all of the success that we’ve had, but it definitely has not been a one-man show. I’ve also said the wins and losses have been good, but it’s the relationships with the players and my staff and the community that will carry through as long as I’m around for sure. I don’t like to use the word retire, I’m just transitioning to a new role. I’m not really going anywhere. I’m looking forward to still be around and helping out and doing a lot of different things. We’ve still got a whole lot going on with the new field - so it’s not over by any stretch. It’s just a different role is kind of how I’m looking at it. There will definitely be parts of coaching that I am going to miss, but we will just have to wait and see how it goes,” Teague said.