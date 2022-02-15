 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Team rosters announced for Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball games
0 Comments

WILMINGTON — The North Carolina Coaches Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association have announced the team rosters for the 2022 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games, sponsored by House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, the non-profit arm of House of Raeford Farms.

On Saturday, March 26, the top high school boys and girls from North Carolina and South Carolina will face off during the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington.

“After a two-year hiatus because of public health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, we are honored to have the best high school basketball student-athletes from our states come to Wilmington and compete at a high level in their respective games,” said Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the South Carolina and North Carolina Coaches’ Associations, respectively. “Due to precautions in place by local elementary schools and the hospital, two of our past outreach locations, we found it necessary to limit our student-athlete activities this year. Although there will not be as much of a hands-on approach, we will expose these young men and women to extraordinary individuals who will illustrate what it means to step out of our own little world, and share ourselves with those in need.”

As the host site for a third year in the Carolina Classic’s 25-year history of all-star selections, Wilmington’s basketball tradition includes former NBA stars Michael Jordan, Sam Jones, and Kenny Gattison; Meadowlark Lemon of the Harlem Globetrotters; and University of Kentucky legendary coach John Calipari among others. The Classic also serves as an excellent springboard for House of Raeford Farms FLOCK in their mission to encourage young people to become productive and positive members of society through active community involvement.

Tickets to the games are now available for purchase online and are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. Proceeds from the event will benefit Camp Corral, a non-profit organization providing summer camp experiences across the nation for children of wounded, injured, ill, and fallen service members.

For more information visit carolinasclassic.net.

About the North Carolina and South Carolina Coaches’ Associations

The North Carolina Coaches Association, established in 1948, exists to promote and improve athletics in North Carolina public schools and to foster high standards of ethics and sportsmanship. Likewise, the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association, founded in 1946, promotes, protects, and teaches the student-athletes of South Carolina through effective leadership and professional development of coaches. Both organizations have over 6,000 members each. Since 1998, the two associations have collaborated to host the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games. The event features the top senior basketball players from North and South Carolina in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

About House of Raeford Farms

House of Raeford Farms, Inc. is one of the nation’s top ten largest chicken processors, providing ready-to-cook and further processed chicken products to the foodservice, retail, and export markets. The company is family-owned and operated and based out of Rose Hill, North Carolina with additional facilities in Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina. House of Raeford Farms FLOCK is the company’s non-profit arm with a mission to help people in the communities in which House of Raeford operates through youth development, hunger relief and other programs.

2022 Rosters

North Carolina Boys Roster

Nolan Hodge –Northern Guilford High School: 6-7, 185

Will Kelly – Stuart W. Cramer High School: 6-3, 180

Chase Lowe – Weddington High School: 6-5, 200

Zeke Cannedy – Kings Mountain High School: 6-1, 180

Shawn Jones – Jacksonville High School: 6-4, 170

Evan Smith – Ardrey Kell High School: 6-3, 185

Omar Harris – South Central High School: 6-3, 185

Mari Adams – Crest High School: 6-0, 185

Davis Molnar – Terry Sanford High School: 6-6, 205

Jordan Crawford – North Mecklenburg High School: 6-2, 175

Head Coach: Brad LeVine – Crest High School

Assistant Coach: Chris Cherry – South Central High School

North Carolina Girls Roster

Amiya Joyner – Farmville Central High School: 6-3

Journee McDaniel – Farmville Central High School: 5-10

Ashanti Lynch – North Lenoir High School: 5-8

Chloe Williams – Heritage High School: 5-11

Aly Wadkovsky – Lake Norman High School: 6-2

Torin Rogers – Murphy High School: 6-1

Samantha Ackles – Holly Springs High School: 6-3

Bobbi Smith – Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School: 5-11

Kate Hollifield – Shelby High School: 5-10

Jerni Kiaku – Garner Magnet High School: 5-7

Head Coach: Barbara Nelson –Myers Park High School

Assistant Coach: Jamie Willoughby – Tarboro High School

South Carolina Boys Roster

Dylan Williams – Irmo High School: 5-10, 160

Houston Jones – Dutch Fork High School: 6-4, 180

Isaiah Williams – Blythewood High School: 6-7, 185

Jordyn Surratt – Dorman High School: 6-6, 190

Justin Bailey – Blue Ridge High School: 6-2, 185

Kory Davis – York Preparatory Academy: 6-1, 175

Lawrence Bartee – Clover High School: 6-10, 220

Noah Clowney – Dorman High School: 6-10, 215

Pharrell Boyogueno – Riverside High School: 6-6, 190

Zachary Davis – Denmark-Olar High School: 6-8, 186

Head Coach: Zeke Washington – Blythewood High School

Assistant Coach: Thomas Ryan – Dorman High School

South Carolina Girls Roster

Quajaija Langley – Blue Ridge High School: 5-5

Talaysia Cooper – East Clarendon High School: 5-11

Anala Nelson – Lower Richland High School: 5-9

Jakaiya Mack – J. L. Mann High School: 5-7

Destiny Middleton – Westside High School: 5-8

McCall King – Christ Church Episcopal School: 5-10

Quantashia Davis – Aiken High School: 5-11

Jasmine Grant – Summerville High School: 6-0

Ariana Wilkes – Spring Valley High School: 6’2

Sommer Joseph – Darlington High School: 6-1

Head Coach: Jackie Roberts – Westside High School

Assistant Coach: Myron Gerald – Mullins High School

