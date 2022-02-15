Team rosters announced for Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball games

WILMINGTON — The North Carolina Coaches Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association have announced the team rosters for the 2022 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games, sponsored by House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, the non-profit arm of House of Raeford Farms.
On Saturday, March 26, the top high school boys and girls from North Carolina and South Carolina will face off during the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington.
“After a two-year hiatus because of public health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, we are honored to have the best high school basketball student-athletes from our states come to Wilmington and compete at a high level in their respective games,” said Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the South Carolina and North Carolina Coaches’ Associations, respectively. “Due to precautions in place by local elementary schools and the hospital, two of our past outreach locations, we found it necessary to limit our student-athlete activities this year. Although there will not be as much of a hands-on approach, we will expose these young men and women to extraordinary individuals who will illustrate what it means to step out of our own little world, and share ourselves with those in need.”
As the host site for a third year in the Carolina Classic’s 25-year history of all-star selections, Wilmington’s basketball tradition includes former NBA stars Michael Jordan, Sam Jones, and Kenny Gattison; Meadowlark Lemon of the Harlem Globetrotters; and University of Kentucky legendary coach John Calipari among others. The Classic also serves as an excellent springboard for House of Raeford Farms FLOCK in their mission to encourage young people to become productive and positive members of society through active community involvement.
Tickets to the games are now available for purchase online and are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. Proceeds from the event will benefit Camp Corral, a non-profit organization providing summer camp experiences across the nation for children of wounded, injured, ill, and fallen service members.
For more information visit carolinasclassic.net.
About the North Carolina and South Carolina Coaches’ Associations
The North Carolina Coaches Association, established in 1948, exists to promote and improve athletics in North Carolina public schools and to foster high standards of ethics and sportsmanship. Likewise, the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association, founded in 1946, promotes, protects, and teaches the student-athletes of South Carolina through effective leadership and professional development of coaches. Both organizations have over 6,000 members each. Since 1998, the two associations have collaborated to host the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games. The event features the top senior basketball players from North and South Carolina in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.
About House of Raeford Farms
House of Raeford Farms, Inc. is one of the nation’s top ten largest chicken processors, providing ready-to-cook and further processed chicken products to the foodservice, retail, and export markets. The company is family-owned and operated and based out of Rose Hill, North Carolina with additional facilities in Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina. House of Raeford Farms FLOCK is the company’s non-profit arm with a mission to help people in the communities in which House of Raeford operates through youth development, hunger relief and other programs.