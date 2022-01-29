Testing to be required for unvaccinated athletes, coaches in Guilford County Schools beginning Tuesday

Each student will be administered an antigen test and a PCR test on each testing date by one of two state-contracted vendors, either Healthcare Business Reps (HBR) or StarMed Healthcare. Results of the antigen tests should be available within 15 to 20 minutes, while results of PCR tests should be available in 24 to 72 hours.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19 and is at school, the student will be taken to the school’s isolation room, and an administrator will share that result only with individuals who need to know that information in order to conduct contact tracing. Students not at school will be contacted by an administrator. "Otherwise, the test results will be kept entirely confidential," the school district's website says.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for five days from the date the positive test sample was collected, if they do not develop COVID-19 symptoms. If they test positive and develop symptoms, the return date is five days after the first date of symptoms as long as the student has been without a fever for 24 hours and other symptoms are improving. Based on NCDHHS guidance, the protocols are the same regardless of the vaccination status of the person who has tested positive.