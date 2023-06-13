The top boys basketball players and coach for the 2022-23 season at NCHSAA schools, based on the nominations from area coaches.

Player of the Year

Dionte Neal

G, 5-8, freshman, Reidsville

The only Triad player and only freshman named to the boys North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State team….Led the NCHSAA 2A state runner-up with 22.7 points per game, 11.2 assists and 5.6 steals, while also shooting 58.4% from the field and averaging 4.7 rebounds as a point guard….The MaxPreps Freshman All-American selection was also named NCBCA District 6 First Team, along with All-Mid State 2A Conference honors….His assists per game ranks first in North Carolina on MaxPreps’ statistical database…Led the Rams to a 26-1 record, regular season and tournament conference championships, and the program’s fifth NCHSAA state finals appearance and first since 2003….Scored team-high 32 points in finals loss to Farmville Central in bid for first undefeated season since 1994….Has received Division I offers from Hampton and High Point University.

First Team

G Jamias Ferere, 6-5, junior, Southern Guilford

One area coach called him a “Scottie Pippen-type player” in terms of skillset….Southern coach Wil Perry said he could play all positions on both ends as a “complete all-around player”….The football team’s quarterback averaged 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3 steals and 1.2 blocks for the Storm who won the Mid State 3A regular season conference title….The team’s 24-6 record meant the most wins in 20 years for a No. 8 seed that reached the NCHSAA 3A third round….Led the team in charges taken….Has college interest from Division I and Division II programs.

G Gage Lattimore, 6-1, junior, Smith

The Mid-State 3A Conference Offensive Player of the Year served as the Golden Eagles’ vocal leader for a unit that tied the program’s best all-time record at 27-4, previously done in 2018….The NCBCA District 7 First Team selection led Smith in scoring at 16.2 points per game and 4.5 assists, while shooting 84% from the charity stripe….His coach Derrick Partee praised Lattimore’s competitiveness above all for a team that finished second in conference, won the conference tournament and reached the NCHSAA 3A elite eight….Made buzzer-beater to defeat Grimsley and had 27 points in elite eight game vs. West Charlotte….Has received Division I college interest from Appalachian State, North Carolina A&T and Radford and has an offer from Division II Chowan.

G Makel Smith, 6-0, junior, Morehead

The point guard is first on MaxPreps’ statistical database in scoring for North Carolina players at 34.8 points per game, an increase in 10.6 points from last year….Recorded season-high 52 points vs. Rockingham County on Nov. 11, 47 vs. Bartlett Yancey on Dec. 9 and had two 41-point games….The NCBCA District 6 First team selection had 30-plus points in 20 of 22 games played….His season low in scoring was 20 points….Also led the Panthers in rebounds (6.9) and steals (2.2) per game, while shooting 44.5% from the field, 37.5% from three-point range and 91.3% from the free throw line.

F Kendre Harrison, 6-8, freshman, Reidsville

The blue-chip football recruit and Neal’s cousin was second on the Rams with 21.5 points per game and led the Rams in both rebounds and blocks….His 15.1 rebounds per game ranks first in North Carolina, according to Maxpreps statistical database and his 4.4 blocks rank eighth….Shot a team-leading 68% from the field as a dominant post presence….MaxPreps Freshman All-American, NCBCA District 6 First Team and Mid State 2A All-Conference with Neal….Has received a basketball and football offer from Texas A&M in addition to football offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia and Penn State.

F Zacch Wiggins, 6-5, sophomore, Grimsley

The Metro 4A Conference Player of the Year led the Whirlies in points (15.8) and rebounds (7.1) per game, while shooting 57.4%, 38.6% from three-point range and 79.5% on free throws….The NCBCA District 7 First Team selection led Grimsley to a 25-5 record, an NCHSAA 4A No. 4 seed and a third round playoff appearance….247sports ranks the 4-star recruit as the 69th rated player nationally for his 2025 class and the No. 5 ranked player in North Carolina.

Second Team

G Jaylon Bumpass, 6-2, junior, Grimsley

Second on the Whirlies with 13.2 points per game, while also averaging 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists as an All-Metro 4A Conference selection….Led the team in field goals made at 157 in 30 games and shot 48.2%....Much-increased role as the junior improved from two double-digit scoring games last season and 2.1 points per game to having 10-plus points in 23 games this season….Season-high 26 points vs. Southwest Guilford on Feb. 7.

G Jamison Graves, 6-0, senior, Bishop McGuinness

The Northwest Piedmont Conference Player of the Year averaged 17.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals….Two-time All-Northwest Piedmont Conference selection….The Winston-Salem Prep transfer helped the Villains earn a 25-6 record, win both regular season and tournament conference championships and reach the NCHSAA 1A final four, the furthest for any NCHSAA Triad boys team….Named NCBCA Second Team District 7….The dynamic scorer led the Villains to its first NCHSAA regional final appearance since its 2019 state championship win....Signed with Averett University.

G Woodrow Jackson, 6-3, senior, Andrews

The NCBCA District 7 Second Team selection led the Red Raiders in average points (14.5), rebounds (5.7) and blocks (2.1), while shooting 59.7% from the field….The Greensboro College commit helped Andrews to an 18-10 record, a No. 13 playoff seed and an NCHSAA 2A second round finish.

F Markquan Gilbert, 6-3, senior, Smith

The “tenacious rebounder” joined Lattimore on the NCBCA District 7 and Mid State 3A All-Conference First Teams….Partee called him “probably the most athletic kid in the Triad” with over a 40-inch vertical….The downhill driver averaged 14.8 points and a team-leading 9.2 rebounds….Had 25 points and 12 rebounds in the HAECO Invitational finals loss to NCISAA 3A state champion Greensboro Day….Committed to North Carolina Wesleyan.

F Jucqarie Love, 6-5, junior, Southern Guilford

The Mid State 3A Defensive Player of the Year averaged 15.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Storm….The NCBCA District 7 Second Team selection also shot 61% from the field and surpassed 100 career blocks…Second consecutive year earning Mid State 3A All-Conference honors, in addition to earning All-Sheetz Holiday Tournament team and Mid State 3A Conference All-Tournament selections….Has several Division I and Division II schools interested.

Third Team

G Jerron Blackwell, 6-2, sophomore, Page

Twice all-conference in basketball and football….Coach Evan Fancourt called Blackwell “one of the most talented overall athletes in the state” as a player who excels across multiple positions in both sports….Averaged 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals as a highlight for the Pirates who finished 6-19….Has received a basketball offer from North Carolina A&T and football offers from Appalachian State, Louisville, Liberty and UNC-Charlotte.

G Kobe Parker, 6-1, senior, Ragsdale

The NCBCA District 7 Second Team selection led the Tigers averaging 13.9 points as it went 18-10 and reached the NCHSAA 4A playoffs as a No. 16 seed….Led the team to third place in the Metro 4A Conference behind Grimsley and Southeast Guilford….Committed to Davidson-Davie Community College.

F John Campbell, 6-5, junior, Bishop McGuinness

The All-Northwest Piedmont Conference selection was a key component to the Villains’ NCHSAA 1A western regional final appearance….Averaged 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and shot 60% from the field….Multi-faceted athlete for the Kernersville Catholic school.

F Tre McNeil, 6-7, senior, Dudley

The NCBCA District 7 Third Team selection averaged 11 points, 9 rebounds and shot 62% from the field as the Panthers went 20-7, finished third in the Mid State 3A Conference and reached the NCHSAA 3A second round….The two-time Mid State 3A All-Conference choice has offers from Bridgewater College, Davidson-Davie Community College, Dean College and North Carolina Wesleyan.

F Giovanni Nannucci, 6-3, senior, Southeast Guilford

The NCBCA District 7 Third Team selection played a key role in the Falcons achieving a 19-9 record, a second place finish in the Metro 4A Conference and an NCHSAA 4A playoff appearance….Last season, it went 1-23 and 0-14 in the same conference.

Honorable Mention

Bishop McGuinness: Bishop McGuinness: G Andrew Schrage, senior.

Grimsley: G Alex Taylor, junior.

Reidsville: G Amari Baggett, senior.

Southeast Guilford: G Kenny Miller, sophomore; F Ahmed Jawo, junior; F Trace Moffitt, junior.

Southern Guilford: G Jyi Dawkins, freshman; G Daeshaun Ross, senior.

Coach of the Year

Jason Ross, Reidsville

The NCBCA District 6 Coach of the Year led the Rams to an undefeated season up to the NCHSAA 2A state finals as 2A West Regional champions….Guided a team headlined by two freshmen to a 26-1 record, the program’s first state finals appearance since 2003 and Mid State 2A Conference regular season and tournament titles.