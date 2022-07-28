The 56th Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympic Games underway

GREENSBORO - More than 19,000 participants are currently underway in Greensboro through next week for the 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games, the largest multi-sport event for youth in the United States. The Games are held at multiple facilities around the area including: NC A&T Track in Truist Stadium, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Aquatic Center and Kentner Stadium at Wake Forest University. The AAU Junior Olympic Games feature 12 different sports competitions, including AAU’s marquee track and field events at NC A&T’s Track in Truist Stadium, which takes place July 29 – August 6. Track and Field, the biggest sport at the Games, boasts approximately 14,000 participants.

“This is the second time that Greensboro has played host to the games and this year all 50 states along with Puerto Rico are represented,” said Henri Fourrier, President/CEO, Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“Continuing to keep our venues and facilities top notch will allow us to bid on events of this magnitude in the future,” he said.

The 13-day event is slated to have an estimated $38 million economic impact on the city and is expected to return in July 2024. To learn more about AAU visit www.aausports.org About the Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau The Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is an independent, non-profit governmental authority whose mission is to aggressively market Greensboro's assets, maximizing economic impact while providing excellent visitor service. For more information visit www.VisitGreensboroNC.com.