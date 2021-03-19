The complex emotions of a great season, bitter end for App State basketball

There’s a complexity to an end like the Appalachian State men's basketball team felt Thursday night.
A game-winning look bounced off the rim. A long rebound didn’t become another one. A comeback arrived, but it didn’t persist. The ending came for the Mountaineers, and it did so with sadness.
Justin Forrest went through his reactions, mere minutes after the 54-53 loss to Norfolk State in the First Four. For the third time in program history, App State had sent a team to the NCAA Tournament. And for the third time, that trip resulted in a defeat.
“We just wish we could have this back, man,” Forrest said. “I don’t know which other way to put it.”
The final tally in App State’s loss column is more than just that. It was a full exercise of this team as it dealt with its issues and overcame them anyway. The Mountaineers (17-12) trailed by 19 in the first half. They shot three-pointer after three-pointer with no luck – 18 of them clanged off the rim in the first half. Not a single make.
Despite that, there was Appalachian State charging back. The team plowed back into the contest: eight straight points from Forrest became half of a 16-0 run late in the second half. The Mountaineers had a 51-45 lead with 5:47 remaining.
App State would only score two more points the rest of the game as the Spartans found just enough to advance.
The tough moment to stomach sunk into Dustin Kerns’ players. He tried his best to alleviate it.
“There's emotions. This is emotional,” the coach said. “And when it comes to a screeching halt there, especially abruptly with an opportunity to win it, that's difficult. That's difficult.
“I just told them at some point we get through it. Instead of being sad, be glad it happened.”
Easier said than done a few seconds after the gut punch, but Kerns was right.
App State saw its conference play stalled out by a COVID-19 pause that forced a three-week gap between games. They closed the regular season out with a 1-6 stretch, forcing them to piece together a valiant push through the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
Four wins in four days, with back-to-back overtime wins sandwiched in the middle of that, against some of the best teams in the conference.
Thursday’s moment was more than earned, even if it wasn’t pretty in some spots.
“We have a lot to be proud of,” Kerns said. “And proud of how our guys represent the university and their community and their families.
“But we're hanging the first Sun Belt banner in our arena. There's a lot of banners up there.”
There will be three significant banners now. The pair that led to the first two NCAA Tournament berths – the 1979 and 2000 Southern Conference championships. The third will be the one for making it here, winning the program’s first Sun Belt title since joining the conference in 2014.
The big number that’s lingered since clinching the spot in the Big Dance has been 21. That’s the amount of years the tournament berths.
The challenge now becomes closing that gap between now and the next one.
Fighting is what App State did on Thursday, and it’s what they’ll have to start with next season to approach this feat once again. If that happens, maybe those complex emotions will become a little easier to handle, and one of these days, that first NCAA Tournament win will come.
“We're fighters. We're fighters,” Kerns said. “We came down from 22 a couple weeks ago and won. And certainly we came back tonight.
“And we're never out of it. And we're going to fight and be 40 minutes, and – whether we're up or down.”