The complex emotions of a great season, bitter end for App State basketball

There’s a complexity to an end like the Appalachian State men's basketball team felt Thursday night.

A game-winning look bounced off the rim. A long rebound didn’t become another one. A comeback arrived, but it didn’t persist. The ending came for the Mountaineers, and it did so with sadness.

Justin Forrest went through his reactions, mere minutes after the 54-53 loss to Norfolk State in the First Four. For the third time in program history, App State had sent a team to the NCAA Tournament. And for the third time, that trip resulted in a defeat.

“We just wish we could have this back, man,” Forrest said. “I don’t know which other way to put it.”

The final tally in App State’s loss column is more than just that. It was a full exercise of this team as it dealt with its issues and overcame them anyway. The Mountaineers (17-12) trailed by 19 in the first half. They shot three-pointer after three-pointer with no luck – 18 of them clanged off the rim in the first half. Not a single make.

Despite that, there was Appalachian State charging back. The team plowed back into the contest: eight straight points from Forrest became half of a 16-0 run late in the second half. The Mountaineers had a 51-45 lead with 5:47 remaining.