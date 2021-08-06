The evolution of the football helmet all boils down to safety

Football — the American kind — has seen its fair share of eras. The '50s and '60s were bruising and violent. The '70s brought us the super-dominant Steelers. Joe Montana owned the '80s. And we're still living in the Brady era. But nothing illustrates the changing times in football quite like the wild evolution of the football helmet.
The game dates back to the mid-19th century and brought together rules and customs from soccer, rugby and other forms of football played in schoolyards in Britain. And, much like the ins and outs of the game, the helmet has evolved a lot through the centuries.
Since its invention, the humble helmet has always (theoretically) served one purpose — to protect the heads of the players who wore them. But the football helmet didn't exactly emerge the fully-formed feat of engineering that it is today. In fact, football began with... no helmets at all.
Keep going to see the evolution of the football helmet — from the days of no helmets to the 3D-printed, radio-rigged gear we see today.
Are you ready for some 19th-century football?
Unnecessary roughness
From 1900 to 1905, at least 45 football players died, many from broken necks, concussions, broken backs or other internal injuries.
In 1905, many colleges, including Columbia, Duke and Northwestern, began suspending their programs. The Harvard University president at the time described the game as "more brutalizing than prizefighting, cockfighting or bullfighting." Things were not looking good for this budding American pastime.
That's when President Teddy Roosevelt stepped in to prevent the game from disappearing from college campuses altogether. Roosevelt, a fan of the game, helped to negotiate talks between coaches from Harvard, Yale and other universities.
The group introduced a host of reforms. Two particularly important additions: the passing game and the wide receiver position. The addition of the forward pass opened up spacing on the field and cut down on the number of plays that ended in a mess of tangled bodies.
A hat by any other name
During the early years of the 20th century, leather skull caps were introduced as an optional safety measure.
Helmets were not required at the college level until 1939, and the NFL didn't make them mandatory until 1943.
In the Roaring '20s, hardened leather helmets added a little bit of extra protection, compared with the soft skull caps.