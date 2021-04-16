The first staff for Hubert Davis is about family, but it's also about more than that

Ultimately, coaching at North Carolina is different. It's all the basketball aspects of the nation's best program…plus a little more. It's spotting a player in the summer who once wore your number and having him instantly call you by name. It's understanding why Smith and Bill Guthridge and Roy Williams matter, not just on the court but also off of it. It's an expectation of a certain standard, one everyone has had to meet for generations.

Davis knows that players choosing to play basketball at Carolina aren't just picking cool uniforms (although that helps) or one of the nation's most iconic college basketball facilities (but that's nice, too) or a place where they will instantly be recognizable both on Franklin Street and nationally.

They're choosing Carolina to get better, to be coached, and to be coached by staff members who have walked in exactly these footsteps and know how to take the next step. And choosing to play basketball here—a choice everyone on staff has made (Hoots would have played if he'd been as talented with his jump shot as he is with a unicycle)—is different, too. In the days to come, you're going to hear more about some stylistic adjustments. The coaches making those adjustments understand the weight of directing the Carolina program.

"When I walked through that tunnel as a player, I felt the gaze of the players who came before me," Lebo says. "I understood what I was representing every day—those who set the bars high who came before us, but I also wanted to set an example and a way to do things for those who were coming after us. I want those players who play for us now to feel that. We have achieved what we want to do if they understand the importance of putting on the jersey and walking through that tunnel and understand the magnitude of wearing that Carolina Basketball jersey."