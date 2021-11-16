The huge financial cost of Virginia Tech’s decision to part ways with football coach Justin Fuente

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech faces a huge price tag in moving on from football coach Justin Fuente.

Tech and Fuente’s camp are still going through final negotiations, but the school expects to pay the coach an $8.75 million buyout for letting him go with three years left on his contract. That was negotiated down from the $10 million the school was on the hook for as part of the contract extension Fuente signed in January 2018.

For reducing the amount, Fuente will get the $8.75 million in a lump sum instead of quarterly installments over the length of the deal. The buyout was scheduled to go down another $2.5 million on Dec. 15.

There was no language in the contract about a new job offsetting any of that cost. Athletics director Whit Babcock defended the buyout last year after retaining Fuente for an additional season.

“If you do your research and homework on it and learn about contracts, guaranteed money, fully guaranteed, all of that, I’m not bothered by Justin’s contract at all,” Babcock said, in December last year.

Virginia Tech could be responsible for buying out a number of the football team’s assistant coaches as well.