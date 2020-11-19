The Jackson T. Stephens cup set for October 2021 debut

The Alotian Club, a 2004 Tom Fazio design, is ranked No. 31 on the Golf Digest “America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses” list and is ranked 14th on Golfweek’s Best list of the top 200 modern courses in the country. The Alotian Club has a history of supporting amateur golf, hosting the Western Amateur in 2013 and the Arnold Palmer Cup in 2019.

The iconic Seminole Golf Club is located on the Atlantic coast in Juno Fla., just north of West Palm Beach and is considered by many the best layout ever designed by the legendary Donald Ross. Trinity Forest Golf Club is a Bill Coore-Ben Crenshaw design located in Dallas. It previously hosted the PGA TOUR’s AT&T Byron Nelson and is the home course for Southern Methodist University. Trinity Forest is a links-style layout built in the middle of the Great Trinity Forest.

“Having spent my entire career in golf, whether working with PGA TOUR pros at the Wyndham Championship or the future stars at AJGA, it is clear we are creating something very special with the Stephens Cup,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “Our goal is to create an event that will be played at world-class venues; an event that will be foundational in college and amateur golf. In short, an event worthy of its namesake.”