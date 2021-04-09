The numbers that are going to force John Calipari and Mike Krzyzewski to change

In retrospect, it seems clear that the 2015 NCAA championship that Duke won with three freshman starters leading the way was the end of the one-and-done era.

How that era should be viewed historically comes down to perspective. Both coaches who fully embraced the concept of building rosters around talented freshmen expected to only be in college one season before turning pro — Calipari and Krzyzewski — won NCAA titles that way.

So in that sense, one-and-done was a 100% success.

From 2010 through 2015, Calipari and Kentucky were, to coin a phrase, eating first at the one-and-done recruiting table. During that period, the Wildcats played in five Elite Eights, four Final Fours and won the 2012 NCAA title.

All that success may have induced Krzyzewski to follow Calipari into the one-and-done pool. The iconic Duke head man’s fifth national title in 2015 was won with a team built around one-and-done freshmen Jahlil Okafor, Justise Winslow and Tyus Jones.

For teams to succeed with freshman-dominated lineups, coaches had to be able to stack multiple-elite talents — think John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Bledsoe; Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist; or Okafor, Winslow and Jones — together on the same rosters.