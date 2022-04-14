The Rams sweep series with lopsided win over Thomasville

The Reidsville baseball team got the lift they were looking for as they powered past Thomasville by a whopping 21-4 margin in the second game in the out-of-conference series Tuesday night.

Several players had breakout nights in the win over Thomasville including Devin Shryock who had three hits, four RBIs and scored two runs.

Jace Lovelace had four hits, two RBIs and scored a trio of runs and Vince Widerman added three hits, three RBIs and scored three runs as well.

Parker Strader plated three runs on two hits and added a pair of hits and a trio of RBIs to highlight the Rams offensively.

Even though wins haven’t been as plentiful as they would have liked so far this season, the young Rams have been playing better in recent weeks.

Still, perhaps their only hope of receiving an at-large post season bid likely depends on how they perform in the final two week stretch of the regular season with six games remaining and the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament coming up May 2. The winner of the league tournament receives an automatic playoff bid.

Given the strength at the top of the league standings, with heavy hitters Morehead (8-1, 12-2), West Stokes (4-1, 11-4), McMichael (6-2, 13-2) and Walkertown (5-3, 11-6) all competing for the No. 1 and No. 2 positions, the Mid-State Conference tournament will most certainly be one of the toughest routes to a league championship in recent memory with all of those teams looking to secure a locked post season bid.

UP NEXT: The Rams (0-8, 4-11) get a little break before having to get back to work with another road trip to Salisbury (6-4, 10-7) April 19.