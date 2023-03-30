The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association announced its boys and girls All-State teams Monday, including player and coach of the year choices for the 2022-23 season.

The list features two Piedmont Triad area players, Dionte Neal of Reidsville High School and Adelaide Jernigan of Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School. Each was a third-team selection representing North Carolina High School Athletic Association state finalist members.

Neal was the only freshman selected on the all-state team. The 5-foot-9 floor general led the Rams in points per game (22.7), assists per game (11.2) and steals per game (5.6), while recording a 58.4 field goal percentage.

In the NCHSAA 2A boys state finals, Reidsville (26-1) lost its bid to become the third team in program history—it was done previously in 1973 and 1994—to complete an undefeated season, despite Neal posting a team-high 32 points and game-highs of five steals and four assists in the 75-63 loss to Farmville Central (30-1).

It was the Rams' first state finals appearance since 2003 and the first under coach Jason Ross.

On the girls side, Adelaide Jernigan, a sophomore, earned the recognition after the NCHSAA 1A state finals Kay Yow MVP as Bishop McGuinness (28-4) defeated Chatham Charter (26-6) 73-43 to capture the program’s 11th NCHSAA state championship and 12th overall.

The 5-foot-10 shooting guard led the Lady Villains in points per game (18.3), rebounds per game (3.9) and steals per game (2.4), despite often exiting games early in blowout wins. Also the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference Player of the Year, Jernigan had a 51.1 field goal percentage and shot 35.1 percent from three-point range.

Here is the complete list of all-state selections.

Boys

Player of the Year: Paul McNeil, Jr., Richmond County

Coach of the Year: Jim Baker, Central Cabarrus

First Team: Isaiah Evans, Jr., North Mecklenburg; Paul McNeil, Jr., Richmond County; Drake Powell, Jr., Northwood; Jah Short, Sr., Farmville Central; Jarin Stevenson, Jr., Seaforth

Second Team: Takorrie Faison, Sr., Goldsboro; Juke Harris, Jr., Salisbury; Sir Mohammed, Jr., Myers Park; Elijah Strong, Sr., Myers Park; Jaiden Thompson, Sr., Central Cabarrus

Third Team: Isaac Dobie, Sr., First Flight; Jackson Keith, So., Southern Durham; Collin Kuhl, Sr., Holly Springs; Dionte Neal, Fr., Reidsville; Mikey Wilkins, So., R-S Central

Girls

Player of the Year: Zamareya Jones, Jr., North Pitt

Coach of the Year: Danielle Sullivan, Panther Creek

First Team: Jayda Angel, Jr., Cape Fear; Taylor Barner, Jr., Panther Creek; Reychel Douglas, Sr., Millbrook; Zamareya Jones, Jr., North Pitt; Blanca Thomas, Jr., Charlotte Catholic

Second Team: Kyla Bryant, Sr., Salisbury; Nevaeh Farmer, Sr., North Mecklenburg; Ally Hollifield, Sr., Shelby; Madisyn Jordan, Sr., Panther Creek; Kate Sears, So., Watauga

Third Team: Kylie Chavis, Sr., Purnell Swett; Adelaide Jernigan, So., Bishop McGuinness; Brecken Snotherly, Sr., Eastern Randolph; Caroline Thiel, Sr., Rocky Mount; Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Sr., Lake Norman