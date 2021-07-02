This season will mark an historic changing of the guard at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

This will mark the third time in the last five seasons that Carolina has played the Wolverines.

In 2017-18, UNC beat Michigan, 86-71, in Chapel Hill. In 2018-19, the Wolverines returned the favor with an 84-67 win in Ann Arbor.

In the most recent meeting between UNC and Michigan, the Wolverines won, 73-64, in the Battle4Atlantis on Paradise Island, Bahamas, in November of 2019.

Overall, the Tar Heels are 10-12 in the Challenge and 4-3 against Michigan.

Spanning more than two decades, the ACC leads the Challenge 12–7–3 in the series and 138–113 in games as of 2020.

Last season, the Big Ten won 7-5, as Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, Rutgers and Wisconsin won their games. The Big Ten jumped out to a 6-1 lead but the ACC cut it to 6-5 before No. 12 Wisconsin topped No. 23 Louisville, 85-48.

Games are scheduled to take place Monday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Dec. 1.

According to the ACC, there are five first-time matchups in the event: Iowa vs. Virginia, Minnesota vs. Pitt, Miami vs. Penn State, Nebraska vs. NC State and Maryland vs. Virginia Tech.

All games will be on ESPN networks and on the ESPN app. Individual game times and TV channels will be announced at a later date.