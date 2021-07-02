This season will mark an historic changing of the guard at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has been a staple, must-see event, for college basketball fans since it was first established by ESPN in 1999, but the 2021 slate of games takes on a whole different meaning for the Atlantic Coast Conference.
No longer roaming his traditional courtside post is recently retired Hall of Famer Roy Williams, who guided the Tar Heels to three NCAA National Championships (2005, 2009 and 2017) as the North Carolina head coach.
Williams closed out his college coaching career with an overall record of 903-264. He is currently ranked third with most college wins behind Jim Boheim (Syracuse 1,083) and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (1,097).
It will also mark the last time fans will see Krzyzewski courtside for the Blue Devils. The fellow Hall of Famer announced earlier this spring he will retire from coaching after the 2021-2022 season.
To date, Krzyzewski is the all-time winningest coach in college basketball with an overall record of 1,097-302. During his legendary career he has guided Duke to five NCAA National Championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015).
The Blue Devils will be on the road to take on Ohio State Tuesday, Nov. 30 and North Carolina will host Michigan Dec. 1 with new head coach Hubert Davis leading the Tar Heels in his inaugural season following Williams departure.
This will mark the third time in the last five seasons that Carolina has played the Wolverines.
In 2017-18, UNC beat Michigan, 86-71, in Chapel Hill. In 2018-19, the Wolverines returned the favor with an 84-67 win in Ann Arbor.
In the most recent meeting between UNC and Michigan, the Wolverines won, 73-64, in the Battle4Atlantis on Paradise Island, Bahamas, in November of 2019.
Overall, the Tar Heels are 10-12 in the Challenge and 4-3 against Michigan.
Spanning more than two decades, the ACC leads the Challenge 12–7–3 in the series and 138–113 in games as of 2020.
Last season, the Big Ten won 7-5, as Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, Rutgers and Wisconsin won their games. The Big Ten jumped out to a 6-1 lead but the ACC cut it to 6-5 before No. 12 Wisconsin topped No. 23 Louisville, 85-48.
Games are scheduled to take place Monday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Dec. 1.
According to the ACC, there are five first-time matchups in the event: Iowa vs. Virginia, Minnesota vs. Pitt, Miami vs. Penn State, Nebraska vs. NC State and Maryland vs. Virginia Tech.
All games will be on ESPN networks and on the ESPN app. Individual game times and TV channels will be announced at a later date.