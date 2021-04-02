Thomas and company perform well in front of scouts on NFL Pro Day

Whether it was the velocity, accuracy or spin of the ball, the 205-pound Thomas made a strong impression Thursday. His time of 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash offered more proof of the speed that enabled him to rush for 1,301 yards and post four rushes of at least 50 yards during his App State career.

Too small to play offensive line in the NFL, Hannon used his intelligence and work ethic to not only excel in college football, but to develop professional aspirations outside the sport as an App State graduate with a variety of interests and skill sets.

The proposition of giving pro football a shot as a fullback appealed to Hannon, and targeted with roughly 15 throws from Thomas on Thursday, he caught every one of them as an on-the-move route runner. A player who delivered the ball to Thomas via snaps for several years was now catching passes from his college roommate, even impressing bystanders with one difficult grab.

"This whole time, even during training, I've been preparing for that next step in life, interviewing for jobs, having stuff potentially lined up if this doesn't pan out," Hannon said. "I'm really committed to using that other part of App's education that it gave me and that experience here and the connections. I'm grateful for that and the opportunities I've had to showcase my talents outside of football in this time period, but when it came down to it, I felt like there was going to be a little bit of regret in my head if I didn't at least give it a shot."