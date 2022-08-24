Three Appalachian State football players on watch list for Reese’s Senior Bowl

BOONE, N.C. — The watch list of the Reese's Senior Bowl includes three App State standouts: outside linebacker Nick Hampton, cornerback Steven Jones Jr. and running back Camerun Peoples.

Hampton ranks first among returning Sun Belt players with 19.5 career sacks and second with 30.5 career tackles for loss. His 11.0 sacks in 2021 were the sixth-most in the country among FBS players returning in 2022, and he was one of only five players nationally in 2021 with more than 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 65 tackles.

A preseason All-American, Jones made four All-America teams last season, including first-team honors from three outlets. He increased his career total to seven interceptions with five during a breakout 2021 season that included three pick-six returns for touchdowns.

Peoples followed a 1,124-yard season in 2020 by rushing for 926 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns while playing in 12 of 14 games in 2021. In 27 career games (with nine starts), he has totaled 2,237 rushing yards, 28 touchdowns and a per-carry average of 6.3 yards.

App State has a strong history with the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., as D'Marco Jackson (2021 season), Akeem Davis-Gaither (2019), Jalin Moore (2018) and Colby Gossett (2017) have received recent invitations. Wide receivers Brian Quick (2011) and Dexter Jackson (2007) also participated in the Senior Bowl.