Three area coaches leave their mark

Greensboro Day AD Freddy Johnson on Burroughs: “He can connect with all of his players. He probably did his greatest coaching job this year in the second half of the year when they went like 9-3 in their last 12 games after a rough start and a lot of injuries. … I’m going to miss somebody who I knew was going to give 100 percent at all times for his student-athletes and cared about them on and off the field. Most importantly, he’s a very good friend.”

Ron Bare

Bare, 57, has been the head wrestling coach at Northwest Guilford since 1994, and the former Elon wrestler was an assistant for seven years before taking over the program. He also was an assistant football coach until this year and coached the Vikings’ boys and girls golf teams this year while teaching physical education.

After guiding Northwest to the NCHSAA Class 4-A duals team championship in 2019 at the Greensboro Coliseum’s Fieldhouse, Bare got his 500th victory in a tri-match April 30 against Mooresville. He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s North Carolina Chapter in 2020.