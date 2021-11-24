Three county athletes making the most of gridiron opportunities

Over the years, one of the things that really set him apart was his versatility. Johnson not only got game reps on the defensive line, but also saw some time at offensive guard before earning the job as the center this season. As it turned out, his efforts and success has proven to be an inspiration to many of the guys on the team.

“I’ll speak on him because he’ll never speak on himself. Q is a quiet and humble guy. He’s the kind of guy that could brag because of what he’s accomplished, but he doesn’t. He is a technician on the field and puts his head down every single day and just goes to works. He’s a great guy and deserves all of the accolades because of what he has put into it,” said Buck.

Prior to enrolling at North Carolina, Johnson was a stalwart player on both sides of the ball in high school for his Reidsville team that finished undefeated at 16-0 and won the 2A NCHSAA championship his senior year in 2016.

Kenan Stadium turns out to be a good place to be for Pinnix

As fate would have it, just six months and 12 days after Pinnix scored his last touchdown as a high school senior for the Rams in Chapel Hill in the state championship game, he scored his first college touchdown for Wofford at Kenan Stadium as well.