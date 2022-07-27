Three North Carolinian's make the cut for USA Basketball 2022 3x3 U18 National Team trials rosters

COLORADO SPRINGS - Three North Carolina high school student-athletes recently made the USA Basketball 2022 3x3 U18 National Team trials rosters Wednesday.

Indya Nivar of Apex Friendship and Sarah Strong of Grace Academy in Fuquay-Varina made the women’s team while Caleb Foster of Oak Hill Academy in Harrisburg was the lone selection for the men’s squad.

Following trials, athletes will be selected to compete in the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup, which will take place in Debrecen, Hungary, from Aug. 23-28.

Eleven athletes were invited to participate in women’s trials while seven athletes will participate on the men’s side. Athletes represent the high school graduating classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025. Trials will take place July 27-29 in Rock Hill, S.C., with the competition rosters finalized ahead of both teams’ training camps, set for Aug. 16-21 in Chicago.

Participating in the women’s trials along with Nivar and Strong are Sunaja Agara, Kamorea ‘KK’ Arnold, Jasmine Davidson, Joyce Edwards, Katie Fiso, ZaKiyah Johnson, Chloe Kitts, Mikaylah Williams and Sahara Williams.

Along with Foster, participating in the men’s trials will be Stephon Castle, Coen Carr, Myles Colvin, Eric Dailey Jr., Brandon Gardner and Joson Sanon.

On the women’s side, Agara, Arnold, Edwards, Kitts, Nivar and Mikaylah Williams have previous USA Basketball experience.

Williams won a gold medal at the 2021 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup.

Kitts and Nivar were members of the 2022 USA U18 National Team that won FIBA U18 Americas Championship gold medal earlier this summer.

Agara and Williams won gold at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup. Arnold played for the 2021 USA U16 National Team, which claimed a FIBA Americas Championship gold medal last summer. Meanwhile, Edwards attended the U16 team trials in May of 2021.

For the men, Castle, Dailey, Foster and Gardner possess USA Basketball experience.

Dailey won a gold medal at the 2021 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Hungary.

Castle and Dailey recently won a U18 FIBA Americas Championship title with the 2022 USA Basketball U18 National Team in June.

Foster and Gardner attended the 2022 U18 training camp, with Foster being named a finalist for the roster.

Coaching both the men’s and the women’s teams are head coach Nick LoGalbo, assistant coach Kelly Carruthers and court coach Todd Monsey.

LoGalbo and Carruthers both served as coaches for the 2021 USA Basketball 3x3 U18 World Cup teams, aiding the men to a perfect 6-0 record and the women to a 6-1 record en route to gold medals in each competition.

Monsey also served as a court coach during the 2021 3x3 World Cup.