Three-sport star accepts DI baseball scholarship at VMI

MAYODAN - McMichael senior Matthew Wright signed a letter of intent for a baseball scholarship at Virginia Military Institute (VMI) Monday afternoon.

One of the most versatile athletes to compete at DMHS in recent memory, Wright was 6-2 as a starting pitcher as a junior. He had a .0947 ERA and a .968 fielding percentage while being productive offensively as well with a .565 on base percentage.

Wright was also the quarterback for the Phoenix football team, closing out the season with a 7-4 record in 2021 while amazing 1,360 yards and completing 85 of 164 passes.

In addition, he was also one of McMichael’s most proficient scorers for the basketball team last season, averaging 14.8 points per game on the hardwood.

In previous seasons for the baseball team, Wright has played primarily pitcher as well as spent some time in the outfield, but he expects to play short stop during his senior year at McMichael.

A four-year Scholar Athlete Award winner, he is projected to play in the outfield for VMI. Wright said he feels playing multiple positions and competing in a variety of sports make him a better-rounded athlete and a stronger leader.