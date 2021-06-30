Tigers, Tar Heels rated in top 10 in NCAA preseason football poles

Four ACC teams are projected as preseason top 25 college football teams for the upcoming 2021 season. At the top of the list are the No. 4 Clemson Tigers and No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels.
This is the first time that the North Carolina football team has been considered a potential top 10 team since Brown’s first stint at UNC from 1988-1997. He guided Carolina to the top 10 in back-to-back seasons in 1996 and 1997 before taking the head coaching job at Texas. Brown returned for his second go-round as the Tar Heels head coach in 2019 after winning a NCAA National Championship at Texas in 2005.
Also in the mix among college football prognosticators are ACC members No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 25 Miami Hurricanes.
After a year like no other due to the pandemic crisis last year, the 2020 college football season saw Alabama crowned national champions once again. As we hope for more normalcy in the 2021 season, we're diving into the top 25 teams to watch for the upcoming campaign.
Let's take a look:
No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners
2020 record: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Projected returning starters: seven offense, seven defense, two special teams
Key losses: OT Adrian Ealy, C Creed Humphrey, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, DE Ronnie Perkins, CB Tre Brown, DB Tre Norwood, WR Charleston Rambo
Key additions: RB Kennedy Brooks, WR Mario Williams Jr., OT Savion Byrd
No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide
2020 record: 13-0 (10-0 SEC)
Projected returning starters: four offense, nine defense, one special teams
Key losses: QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR DeVonta Smith, WR Jaylen Waddle, OT Alex Leatherwood, C Landon Dickerson, G Deonte Brown, LB Dylan Moses, CB Patrick Surtain II
Key additions: OT Tommy Brockermeyer, OT J.C. Latham, OLB Dallas Turner, DT Damon Payne, CB Ga'Quincy McKinstry, WR Jacorey Brooks, WR Agiye Hall
No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs
2020 record: 8-2 (7-2 SEC)
Projected returning starters: eight offense, four defense, two special teams
Key losses: LB Azeez Ojulari, LB Monty Rice, CB Eric Stokes, CB Tyson Campbell, S Richard LeCounte, DE Malik Herring, C Trey Hill, G Ben Cleveland
Key additions: CB Kelee Ringo, S Tykee Smith, WR Dominick Blaylock, QB Brock Vandagriff
No. 4 Clemson Tigers
2020 record: 10-2 (8-1 ACC)
Projected returning starters: five offense, nine defense, one special teams
Key losses: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, WR Amari Rodgers, CB Derion Kendrick, OT Jackson Carman, C Cade Stewart
Key additions: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., RB Will Shipley, DT Payton Page, WR Beaux Collins
No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes
2020 record: 7-1 (5-0 Big Ten)
Projected returning starters: seven offense, five defense, zero special teams
Key losses: QB Justin Fields, RB Trey Sermon, C Josh Myers, G Wyatt Davis, LB Pete Werner, LB Tuf Borland, CB Shaun Wade
Key additions: RB TreVeyon Henderson, DE Jack Sawyer, WR Emeka Egbuka, QB Kyle McCord, WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones
2020 record: 9-3 (8-1 Big 12)
Projected returning starters: 10 offense, nine defense, zero special teams
Key losses: DE JaQuan Bailey, FS Lawrence White IV, RB Kene Nwangwu
Key additions: OT Tyler Maro, DT Howard Brown, OT Jim Bonifas, RB Deon Silas, S Ben Langston
No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies
2020 record: 9-1 (8-1 SEC)
Projected returning starters: six offense, nine defense, two special teams
Key losses: QB Kellen Mond, OT Dan Moore Jr., C Ryan McCollum, G Jared Hocker, OT Carson Green, LB Buddy Johnson
Key additions: OL Jahmir Johnson, DE Shemar Turner, DE Tunmise Adeleye, WR Shadrach Banks, ATH Dreyden Norwood, G Bryce Foster, CB Elijah Blades, LB Ke'Shun Brown
No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels
2020 record: 8-4 (7-3 ACC)
Projected returning starters: eight offense, 10 defense, two special teams
Key losses: RB Michael Carter, RB Javonte Williams, WR Dazz Newsome, WR Dyami Brown, LB Chazz Surratt
Key additions: RB Ty Chandler, DE Keeshawn Silver, QB Drake Maye, LB Raneiria Dillworth, LB Power Echols, WR Gavin Blackwell
No. 9 Cincinnati Bearcats
2020 record: 9-1 (6-0 AAC)
Projected returning starters: eight offense, seven defense, one special teams
Key losses: S James Wiggins, S Darrick Forrest, LB Jarell White, DE Elijah Ponder, RB Gerrid Doaks, OT James Hudson, OT Darius Harper, C Jakari Robinson
Key additions: DL Jowon Briggs, QB Evan Prater, WR Jadon Thompson, LB Jaheim Thomas
No. 10 Oregon Ducks
2020 record: 4-3 (3-2 Pac-12)
Projected returning starters: nine offense, seven defense, two special teams
Key losses: TE Hunter Kampmoyer, NG Jordon Scott, DT Austin Faoliu, CB Deommodore Lenoir, S Nick Pickett
Key additions: WR Isaiah Brevard, QB Ty Thompson, WR Troy Franklin, WR Dont'e Thornton
No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers
2020 record: 6-2 (5-1 Big Ten)
Projected returning starters: nine offense, nine defense, one special teams
Key losses: WR Whop Philyor, C Harry Crider, DT Jerome Johnson, S Jamar Johnson
Key additions: DE Ryder Anderson, P James Evans, C Zach Carpenter, WR Rashawn Williams, RB Tim Baldwin, WR D.J. Matthews, OT Luke Haggard, G Dylan Powell
No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
2020 record: 10-2 (9-0 ACC)
Projected returning starters: three offense, six defense, two special teams
Key losses: OT Liam Eichenberg, G Tommy Kraemer, G Aaron Banks, OT Robert Hainsey, QB Ian Book, WR Javon McKinley, WR Ben Skowronek, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, SS Shaun Crawford, DE Daelin Hayes
Key additions: QB Jack Coan, QB Tyler Buchner, TE Cane Berrong, G Rocco Spindler, WR Deion Colzie
No.13 USC Trojans
2020 record: 5-1 Pac-12
Projected returning starters: eight offense, eight defense, two special teams
Key losses: OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Tyler Vaughns, WR Amon-Ra. St. Brown, CB Olaijah Griffin, DT Marlon Tuipulotu
Key additions: DE Korey Foreman, RB Keaontay Ingram, DT Ishmael Sopsher, S Xavion Alford, QB Miller Moss, QB Jaxson Dart, ATH Kyron Ware-Hudson, ATH Julien Simon
No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes
2020 record: 6-2 Big Ten
Projected returning starters: seven offense, six defense, one special teams
Key losses: OT Alaric Jackson, DT Daviyon Nixon, DE Chauncey Golston, DE Jack Heflin, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR Brandon Smith, LB Nick Niemann, G Cole Banwart, K Keith Duncan
Key additions: DB Xavior Williams, DE Matt Lorbeck, DE Deontae Craig, WR Keagan Johnson, WR Arland Bruce IV, LB Justice Sullivan
No. 15 Washington Huskies
2020 record: 3-1 Pac-12
Projected returning starters: 10 offense, seven defense, one special teams
Key losses: DB Elijah Molden, DB Keith Taylor, DL Josiah Bronson
Key additions: QB Sam Huard, TE Quentin Moore, QB Patrick O'Brien, LB Will Latu, WR Ja'Lynn Polk, DB Brendan Radley-Hiles, LB/DE Jeremiah Martin
No. 16 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
2020 record: 10-1 (7-1 Sun Belt)
Returning starters: 10 offense, 10 defense, two special teams
Key losses: RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Trey Ragas, LB Joe Dillon
Key additions: S Tyrone Lewis Jr., WR John Stephens Jr., DT Jordan Lawson, OL T.J. Fiailoa, RB Jacob Kibodi
No. 17 Florida Gators
2020 record: 8-4 (8-2 SEC)
Projected returning starters: five offense, seven defense, one special teams
Key losses: QB Kyle Trask, TE Kyle Pitts, WR Kadarius Toney, WR Trevon Grimes, C Brett Heggie, OT Stone Forsythe, DL Kyree Campbell, C Marco Wilson
Key additions: RB Demarkcus Bowman, DL Daquan Newkirk, DT Antonio Shelton, S Kamar Wilcoxson, S Donovan McMillon, CB Jason Marshall, DB Ethan Pouncey
No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers
2020 record: 4-3 (3-3 Big Ten)
Projected returning starters: eight offense, eight defense, two special teams
Key losses: OT Cole Van Lanen, G Jon Dietzen, DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE Garrett Rand, S Eric Burrell, QB Jack Coan, RB Nakia Watson
Key additions: DE Isaac Townsend, WR Markus Allen, OT Nolan Rucci, S Hunter Wohler, DE T.J. Bollers, S Braelon Allen
No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels
2020 record: 5-5 (4-5 SEC)
Projected returning starters: eight offense, 10 defense, one special teams
Key losses: WR Elijah Moore, TE Kenny Yeboah, OT Royce Newman, DE Ryder Anderson
Key additions: WR Jahcour Pearson, LB Chance Campbell, S Jake Springer, DB M.J. Daniels, WR Bralon Brown, S Tysheem Johnson, DT Jamond Gordon, DT Isaiah Iton
No. 20 LSU Tigers
2020 record: 5-5 SEC
Projected returning starters: nine offense, nine defense, one special teams
Key losses: LB Jabril Cox, S JaCoby Stevens, WR Terrace Marshall Jr., P Zach Von Rosenberg, WR Racey McMath, TE/FB Tory Carter
Key additions: S Derrick Davis Jr., OT Garrett Dellinger, DT Maason Smith, ATH Sage Ryan, DE Bryce Langston, LB Mike Jones Jr., G Kimo Makaneole
No. 21 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
2020 record: 11-1 (8-0 Sun Belt)
Projected returning starters: 10 offense, 10 defense, two special teams
Key losses: DE Tarron Jackson, RB CJ Marable, WR Sam Denmark
Key additions: DE Emmanuel Johnson, OL Zovon Lindsay, CB Tre' Douglas, C Michael Myslinski, QB Jay Allen
No. 22 Texas Longhorns
2020 record: 7-3 (5-3 Big 12)
Projected returning starters: six offense, seven defense, two special teams
Key losses: QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Brennan Eagles, OT Samuel Cosmi, DT Ta'Quon Graham, LB Joseph Ossai, SS Chris Brown, FS Caden Sterns
Key additions: OLB Ray Thornton, ILB Ben Davis, OLB Ovie Oghoufo, OLB Devin Richardson, ATH Ja'Tavion Sanders, CB Ishmael Ibraheem, OLB Derrick Harris Jr., S J.D. Coffey, CB Darion Dunn
No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions
2020 record: 4-5 Big Ten
Projected returning starters: eight offense, seven defense, two special teams
Key losses: TE Pat Freiermuth, G Will Fries, DE Shaka Toney, DT Antonio Shelton, DE Odafe Oweh, C Michal Menet, S Lamont Wade
Key additions: CB John Dixon, DE Arnold Ebiketie, RB John Lovett, DT Derrick Tangelo, OT Landon Tengwall, S Jaylen Reed, CB Kalen King
No. 24 Arizona State Sun Devils
2020 record: 2-2 Pac-12
Projected returning starters: nine offense, 11 defense, two special teams
Key losses: WR Frank Darby, S Aashari Crosswell
Key additions: WR Bryan Thompson, TE Jalin Conyers, OT Triston Miller, DE Travez Moore, LB Xavier Steele, CB Isaiah Johnson, CB Tommi Hill, WR Lonyatta Alexander
No. 25 Miami Hurricanes
2020 record: 8-3 (7-2 ACC)
Projected returning starters: nine offense, seven defense, one special teams
Key losses: DE Jaelan Phillips, DE Quincy Roche, TE Brevin Jordan, K Jose Borregales
Key additions: WR Charleston Rambo, DE Deandre Johnson, S Avantae Williams, CB Tyrique Stevenson, LB Chase Smith, S Kamren Kinchens, DT Leonard Taylor, LB James Williams, QB Jake Garcia