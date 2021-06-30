Tigers, Tar Heels rated in top 10 in NCAA preseason football poles

Four ACC teams are projected as preseason top 25 college football teams for the upcoming 2021 season. At the top of the list are the No. 4 Clemson Tigers and No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels.

This is the first time that the North Carolina football team has been considered a potential top 10 team since Brown’s first stint at UNC from 1988-1997. He guided Carolina to the top 10 in back-to-back seasons in 1996 and 1997 before taking the head coaching job at Texas. Brown returned for his second go-round as the Tar Heels head coach in 2019 after winning a NCAA National Championship at Texas in 2005.

Also in the mix among college football prognosticators are ACC members No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 25 Miami Hurricanes.

After a year like no other due to the pandemic crisis last year, the 2020 college football season saw Alabama crowned national champions once again. As we hope for more normalcy in the 2021 season, we're diving into the top 25 teams to watch for the upcoming campaign.

Let's take a look:

No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners

2020 record: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)

Projected returning starters: seven offense, seven defense, two special teams