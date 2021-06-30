 Skip to main content
Tigers, Tar Heels rated in top 10 in NCAA preseason football poles
Four ACC teams are projected as preseason top 25 college football teams for the upcoming 2021 season. At the top of the list are the No. 4 Clemson Tigers and No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels.

This is the first time that the North Carolina football team has been considered a potential top 10 team since Brown’s first stint at UNC from 1988-1997. He guided Carolina to the top 10 in back-to-back seasons in 1996 and 1997 before taking the head coaching job at Texas. Brown returned for his second go-round as the Tar Heels head coach in 2019 after winning a NCAA National Championship at Texas in 2005.

Also in the mix among college football prognosticators are ACC members No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 25 Miami Hurricanes.

After a year like no other due to the pandemic crisis last year, the 2020 college football season saw Alabama crowned national champions once again. As we hope for more normalcy in the 2021 season, we're diving into the top 25 teams to watch for the upcoming campaign.

Let's take a look:

No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners

2020 record: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)

Projected returning starters: seven offense, seven defense, two special teams

Key losses: OT Adrian Ealy, C Creed Humphrey, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, DE Ronnie Perkins, CB Tre Brown, DB Tre Norwood, WR Charleston Rambo

Key additions: RB Kennedy Brooks, WR Mario Williams Jr., OT Savion Byrd

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

2020 record: 13-0 (10-0 SEC)

Projected returning starters: four offense, nine defense, one special teams

Key losses: QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR DeVonta Smith, WR Jaylen Waddle, OT Alex Leatherwood, C Landon Dickerson, G Deonte Brown, LB Dylan Moses, CB Patrick Surtain II

Key additions: OT Tommy Brockermeyer, OT J.C. Latham, OLB Dallas Turner, DT Damon Payne, CB Ga'Quincy McKinstry, WR Jacorey Brooks, WR Agiye Hall

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

2020 record: 8-2 (7-2 SEC)

Projected returning starters: eight offense, four defense, two special teams

Key losses: LB Azeez Ojulari, LB Monty Rice, CB Eric Stokes, CB Tyson Campbell, S Richard LeCounte, DE Malik Herring, C Trey Hill, G Ben Cleveland

Key additions: CB Kelee Ringo, S Tykee Smith, WR Dominick Blaylock, QB Brock Vandagriff

No. 4 Clemson Tigers

2020 record: 10-2 (8-1 ACC)

Projected returning starters: five offense, nine defense, one special teams

Key losses: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, WR Amari Rodgers, CB Derion Kendrick, OT Jackson Carman, C Cade Stewart

Key additions: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., RB Will Shipley, DT Payton Page, WR Beaux Collins

No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes

2020 record: 7-1 (5-0 Big Ten)

Projected returning starters: seven offense, five defense, zero special teams

Key losses: QB Justin Fields, RB Trey Sermon, C Josh Myers, G Wyatt Davis, LB Pete Werner, LB Tuf Borland, CB Shaun Wade

Key additions: RB TreVeyon Henderson, DE Jack Sawyer, WR Emeka Egbuka, QB Kyle McCord, WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones

2020 record: 9-3 (8-1 Big 12)

Projected returning starters: 10 offense, nine defense, zero special teams

Key losses: DE JaQuan Bailey, FS Lawrence White IV, RB Kene Nwangwu

Key additions: OT Tyler Maro, DT Howard Brown, OT Jim Bonifas, RB Deon Silas, S Ben Langston

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies

2020 record: 9-1 (8-1 SEC)

Projected returning starters: six offense, nine defense, two special teams

Key losses: QB Kellen Mond, OT Dan Moore Jr., C Ryan McCollum, G Jared Hocker, OT Carson Green, LB Buddy Johnson

Key additions: OL Jahmir Johnson, DE Shemar Turner, DE Tunmise Adeleye, WR Shadrach Banks, ATH Dreyden Norwood, G Bryce Foster, CB Elijah Blades, LB Ke'Shun Brown

No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels

2020 record: 8-4 (7-3 ACC)

Projected returning starters: eight offense, 10 defense, two special teams

Key losses: RB Michael Carter, RB Javonte Williams, WR Dazz Newsome, WR Dyami Brown, LB Chazz Surratt

Key additions: RB Ty Chandler, DE Keeshawn Silver, QB Drake Maye, LB Raneiria Dillworth, LB Power Echols, WR Gavin Blackwell

No. 9 Cincinnati Bearcats

2020 record: 9-1 (6-0 AAC)

Projected returning starters: eight offense, seven defense, one special teams

Key losses: S James Wiggins, S Darrick Forrest, LB Jarell White, DE Elijah Ponder, RB Gerrid Doaks, OT James Hudson, OT Darius Harper, C Jakari Robinson

Key additions: DL Jowon Briggs, QB Evan Prater, WR Jadon Thompson, LB Jaheim Thomas

No. 10 Oregon Ducks

2020 record: 4-3 (3-2 Pac-12)

Projected returning starters: nine offense, seven defense, two special teams

Key losses: TE Hunter Kampmoyer, NG Jordon Scott, DT Austin Faoliu, CB Deommodore Lenoir, S Nick Pickett

Key additions: WR Isaiah Brevard, QB Ty Thompson, WR Troy Franklin, WR Dont'e Thornton

No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers

2020 record: 6-2 (5-1 Big Ten)

Projected returning starters: nine offense, nine defense, one special teams

Key losses: WR Whop Philyor, C Harry Crider, DT Jerome Johnson, S Jamar Johnson

Key additions: DE Ryder Anderson, P James Evans, C Zach Carpenter, WR Rashawn Williams, RB Tim Baldwin, WR D.J. Matthews, OT Luke Haggard, G Dylan Powell

No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2020 record: 10-2 (9-0 ACC)

Projected returning starters: three offense, six defense, two special teams

Key losses: OT Liam Eichenberg, G Tommy Kraemer, G Aaron Banks, OT Robert Hainsey, QB Ian Book, WR Javon McKinley, WR Ben Skowronek, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, SS Shaun Crawford, DE Daelin Hayes

Key additions: QB Jack Coan, QB Tyler Buchner, TE Cane Berrong, G Rocco Spindler, WR Deion Colzie

No.13 USC Trojans

2020 record: 5-1 Pac-12

Projected returning starters: eight offense, eight defense, two special teams

Key losses: OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Tyler Vaughns, WR Amon-Ra. St. Brown, CB Olaijah Griffin, DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Key additions: DE Korey Foreman, RB Keaontay Ingram, DT Ishmael Sopsher, S Xavion Alford, QB Miller Moss, QB Jaxson Dart, ATH Kyron Ware-Hudson, ATH Julien Simon

No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes

2020 record: 6-2 Big Ten

Projected returning starters: seven offense, six defense, one special teams

Key losses: OT Alaric Jackson, DT Daviyon Nixon, DE Chauncey Golston, DE Jack Heflin, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR Brandon Smith, LB Nick Niemann, G Cole Banwart, K Keith Duncan

Key additions: DB Xavior Williams, DE Matt Lorbeck, DE Deontae Craig, WR Keagan Johnson, WR Arland Bruce IV, LB Justice Sullivan

No. 15 Washington Huskies

2020 record: 3-1 Pac-12

Projected returning starters: 10 offense, seven defense, one special teams

Key losses: DB Elijah Molden, DB Keith Taylor, DL Josiah Bronson

Key additions: QB Sam Huard, TE Quentin Moore, QB Patrick O'Brien, LB Will Latu, WR Ja'Lynn Polk, DB Brendan Radley-Hiles, LB/DE Jeremiah Martin

No. 16 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

2020 record: 10-1 (7-1 Sun Belt)

Returning starters: 10 offense, 10 defense, two special teams

Key losses: RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Trey Ragas, LB Joe Dillon

Key additions: S Tyrone Lewis Jr., WR John Stephens Jr., DT Jordan Lawson, OL T.J. Fiailoa, RB Jacob Kibodi

No. 17 Florida Gators

2020 record: 8-4 (8-2 SEC)

Projected returning starters: five offense, seven defense, one special teams

Key losses: QB Kyle Trask, TE Kyle Pitts, WR Kadarius Toney, WR Trevon Grimes, C Brett Heggie, OT Stone Forsythe, DL Kyree Campbell, C Marco Wilson

Key additions: RB Demarkcus Bowman, DL Daquan Newkirk, DT Antonio Shelton, S Kamar Wilcoxson, S Donovan McMillon, CB Jason Marshall, DB Ethan Pouncey

No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers

2020 record: 4-3 (3-3 Big Ten)

Projected returning starters: eight offense, eight defense, two special teams

Key losses: OT Cole Van Lanen, G Jon Dietzen, DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE Garrett Rand, S Eric Burrell, QB Jack Coan, RB Nakia Watson

Key additions: DE Isaac Townsend, WR Markus Allen, OT Nolan Rucci, S Hunter Wohler, DE T.J. Bollers, S Braelon Allen

No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

2020 record: 5-5 (4-5 SEC)

Projected returning starters: eight offense, 10 defense, one special teams

Key losses: WR Elijah Moore, TE Kenny Yeboah, OT Royce Newman, DE Ryder Anderson

Key additions: WR Jahcour Pearson, LB Chance Campbell, S Jake Springer, DB M.J. Daniels, WR Bralon Brown, S Tysheem Johnson, DT Jamond Gordon, DT Isaiah Iton

No. 20 LSU Tigers

2020 record: 5-5 SEC

Projected returning starters: nine offense, nine defense, one special teams

Key losses: LB Jabril Cox, S JaCoby Stevens, WR Terrace Marshall Jr., P Zach Von Rosenberg, WR Racey McMath, TE/FB Tory Carter

Key additions: S Derrick Davis Jr., OT Garrett Dellinger, DT Maason Smith, ATH Sage Ryan, DE Bryce Langston, LB Mike Jones Jr., G Kimo Makaneole

No. 21 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

2020 record: 11-1 (8-0 Sun Belt)

Projected returning starters: 10 offense, 10 defense, two special teams

Key losses: DE Tarron Jackson, RB CJ Marable, WR Sam Denmark

Key additions: DE Emmanuel Johnson, OL Zovon Lindsay, CB Tre' Douglas, C Michael Myslinski, QB Jay Allen

No. 22 Texas Longhorns

2020 record: 7-3 (5-3 Big 12)

Projected returning starters: six offense, seven defense, two special teams

Key losses: QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Brennan Eagles, OT Samuel Cosmi, DT Ta'Quon Graham, LB Joseph Ossai, SS Chris Brown, FS Caden Sterns

Key additions: OLB Ray Thornton, ILB Ben Davis, OLB Ovie Oghoufo, OLB Devin Richardson, ATH Ja'Tavion Sanders, CB Ishmael Ibraheem, OLB Derrick Harris Jr., S J.D. Coffey, CB Darion Dunn

No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions

2020 record: 4-5 Big Ten

Projected returning starters: eight offense, seven defense, two special teams

Key losses: TE Pat Freiermuth, G Will Fries, DE Shaka Toney, DT Antonio Shelton, DE Odafe Oweh, C Michal Menet, S Lamont Wade

Key additions: CB John Dixon, DE Arnold Ebiketie, RB John Lovett, DT Derrick Tangelo, OT Landon Tengwall, S Jaylen Reed, CB Kalen King

No. 24 Arizona State Sun Devils

2020 record: 2-2 Pac-12

Projected returning starters: nine offense, 11 defense, two special teams

Key losses: WR Frank Darby, S Aashari Crosswell

Key additions: WR Bryan Thompson, TE Jalin Conyers, OT Triston Miller, DE Travez Moore, LB Xavier Steele, CB Isaiah Johnson, CB Tommi Hill, WR Lonyatta Alexander

No. 25 Miami Hurricanes

2020 record: 8-3 (7-2 ACC)

Projected returning starters: nine offense, seven defense, one special teams

Key losses: DE Jaelan Phillips, DE Quincy Roche, TE Brevin Jordan, K Jose Borregales

Key additions: WR Charleston Rambo, DE Deandre Johnson, S Avantae Williams, CB Tyrique Stevenson, LB Chase Smith, S Kamren Kinchens, DT Leonard Taylor, LB James Williams, QB Jake Garcia

